Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI declares MTNL account as NPA: Share price down 8% today, 15% in 3 days

SBI declares MTNL account as NPA: Share price down 8% today, 15% in 3 days

MTNL share price: MTNL share price declined 7.5 per cent to Rs 48.2 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade

MTNL, telecom

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

MTNL share price declined 7.5 per cent to Rs 48.2 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. Including today's loss, MTNL share has tumbled 15.2 per cent in three days as against a 2 per cent dip in the benchmark BSE Sensex index during the period.

On Saturday, October 5, India's biggest public sector bank (PSB) State Bank of India (SBI) declared MTNL as a non-performing asset (NPA). MTNL owes Rs 325.528 crore to SBI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"State Bank of India (SBI), vide its letter dated 01.10.2024, has informed that Term Loan Account of MTNL has been changed to NPA - Sub Standard category with effect from 28.09.2024 due to non- payment of interest and instalment," MTNL said in its stock exchange filing. READ FILING HERE
 

According to SBI, MTNL's loan Installment and Interest payment in the Term Loan account worth Rs 325.53 crore, had become overdue on June 30, 2024, due to the non-payment. Since 90 days have passed, the account category has been converted to 'NPA-Sub Standar' with effect from September 28, 2024.

"The Total outstanding in the account is Rs 325,52,82,396.20/- as on 30.09.2024. The total amount which is overdue as on 30.09.2024 is Rs 281,62,37,053.45/-. In order to regularise the account, this amount is due with immediate effect and is to be paid immediately," SBI told MTNL in its letter.

That apart, SBI also sought clarification from MTNL on media reports claiming that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has stated there will be no default.

"Further, we are yet to receive your advice on various media reports, where it is stated that the Government will pay MTNL dues, and DOT has stated there will be no default. We request to provide us with status of our term loan facility, in view of these Media reports," State Bank of India said.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts, at 81,450, Nifty 100 pts up at 24,900; Financials gain

India china, India, China

Time to downgrade Indian stock markets? Sell India, buy China? Analyst view

foeign Investors, markets

Will foreign investors continue to sell or return to India? Experts decode

Bonds

Indian bond yields expected to inch up as 10 year US yield tops 4%

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

F&O Alert: FIIs net sell 3.5 lakh Nifty, Bank Nifty futures in just 3 days


We once again draw your personal attention and request you to kindly make the scheduled payments immediately to upgrade the account, SBI told MTNL. If failed to do so, the largest PSB said the bank will be constrained to institute legal proceedings for the recovery of the said entire loan.

"In case of default of payment within the period stipulated above, the bank will be constrained to institute legal proceedings for the recovery of the said entire loan along with interest and take such other steps as may be available to the Bank including enforcement of securities without any further reference to you in the matter and entirely at your costs and consequences," SBI said.

MTNL's debt

According to a Business Standard report, MTNL reported a total debt of Rs 31,944.51 crore at the end of August 30, 2024. That month, it informed the NSE and BSE that MTNL had defaulted on bank loan payments worth Rs 422.05 crore. READ MORE


Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This T group stock hit 5% upper circuit on October 8; check reasons here

Tata motors, Jaguar

JLR's disappointing September quarter update drags Tata Motors share 4%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BEL share rises on securing additional orders worth Rs 500 crore; details

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa's share price falls despite strong Q2 update; check details here

Dividend

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Vedanta, Jindal Saw, 2 others in focus today

Topics : Buzzing stocks MTNL Markets Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon