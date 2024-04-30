Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities open higher, Sensex up 100 pts

Tata Chemicals slides 3% on surprise one-time loss in Q4
The Tata Group company reported q net loss of Rs 841 crore in Q4FY24 vs a profit of Rs 692 crore last year.
The loss came on the back of a non-cash write down of assets aggregating to a total of Rs 963 crore, which has been disclosed as an exceptional loss, in the Soda ash and Bicarb operations in the United Kingdom.
9:38 AM
KEC International gains around 3% on Rs 1,000-crore order win
It has secured new orders worth Rs 1,036 crore in the domestic and international markets.
9:36 AM
Patanjali Foods reserved with show cause notice wrt GST penalty; stock drops over 2.5%
Patanjali Foods has been served a show cause notice by the GST intelligence department, asking the company to explain why an input tax credit worth Rs 27.46 crore should not be recovered from it.
In a separate development, the drug regulator of Uttarakhand has suspended the manufacturing licences of 14 products made by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved citing misleading advertisements about their efficacy.
9:33 AM
RITES jumps 2% on receiving LoA from Bangladesh Railways
The company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Bangladesh Railway in connection with the supply of 200 Broad Gauge (BG) Passenger Carriages to Bangladesh Railways. The contract is valued at $111.26 million with a stipulated execution period of 36 months.
9:30 AM
Poonawalla Fincorp rises 2% on record profit in Q4
The non-bank finance company (NBFC) reported its highest-ever net profit of Rs 331.7 crore in the March quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24). This was a growth of 83.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Net interest income (NII) increased 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 640.5 crore, along with asset quality improvement.
9:29 AM
M&M gains 2% on launching XUV 3XO
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched XUV 3XO, starting at Rs 7.49 lakh. Bookings for the XUV 3XO will open from May 15 and deliveries will begin from May 26.
9:23 AM
Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices add about half a per cent
9:22 AM
Sectoral trends :: IT, bank stocks slip marginally; Auto index gains 1.5%
9:20 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: 6 stocks slip into the red; M&M, Maruti, Bajaj twins buck trend
9:18 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty trades near 22,700
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex starts less than 100 pts higher
9:12 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 22,650
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex up 100 pts
9:06 AM
Currency Check :: Rupee opens flat at 83.47/$ vs Monday’s close
Stock market updates on April 30, 2024: Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday, tracking global peers.
At 9:15 AM, S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 74,800.89 levels while NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.13 per cent at 22,672.70 levels.
Among individual stocks, M&M was the top gainer on both BSE and NSE, after the company launched XUV 3XO, a compact SUV, at Rs 7.49 lakh.
In the broader markets, Nifty SmallCap and MidCap were up 0.38 and 0.34 per cent, respectively.
Sectorally, Nifty Auto led with 1.57 per cent gains, followed by Nifty Realty (up 0.75 per cent).