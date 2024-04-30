Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities open higher, Sensex up 100 pts

Stock market updates on April 30, 2024: Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday, tracking global peers.

At 9:15 AM, S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 74,800.89 levels while NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.13 per cent at 22,672.70 levels.

Among individual stocks, M&M was the top gainer on both BSE and NSE, after the company launched XUV 3XO, a compact SUV, at Rs 7.49 lakh.

In the broader markets, Nifty SmallCap and MidCap were up 0.38 and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto led with 1.57 per cent gains, followed by Nifty Realty (up 0.75 per cent).