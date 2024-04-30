Global check:: Gift Nity futures quote near 22,800; Asian shares up
Stock market Update on Tuesday, April 30: Q4 results, US Fed meet and trading holiday to weigh on investor sentiment; Gift Nifty hints at a quiet start.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on April 30, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading on a rather quiet note, as investors may want to adopt a cautious approach aheda of the key US Fed meet outcome and a trading holiday (Wednesda) in India.
At 08:20 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,793, suggesting a likely flat to mildly positive start on the Nifty 50.
Last night, Dow, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained 0.3-0.4 per cent in the run-up to the US Fed meeting. The 10-year bond yields dipped a wee bit to 4.612 per cent.
READ:: All you need to know before the opening bell on Tuesday
READ:: All you need to know before the opening bell on Tuesday
Near home in Asia, Nikkei surged 1.6 per cent. Hang Seng and Kospi gained up to 0.6 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan traded on a flat note. Japan's yen was off the record lows on speculation of Japanese banks intervention. Yen had dropped to 34-year
lows on Monday.
Among individual stocks, shares of Adani group will be in focus as they are scheduled to announce results over the next three trading sessions. UltraTech Cement, Tata Chemicals and Trent will react to Q4 numbers announced yesterday.
JNK India to debut on the bourses. Grey Market Premium suggests a listing gain of 25-30 per cent for the stock.
JNK India to debut on the bourses. Grey Market Premium suggests a listing gain of 25-30 per cent for the stock.
8:25 AM
Stocks in Asia inch higher, yen wobbles after volatile start to week
Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of economic data, corporate earnings and the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while the yen was slightly weaker a day after suspected intervention rescued it from 34-year lows. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Nifty Bank: Traders may consider profit booking at 49800-49900, show charts
The Nifty Bank Index has experienced a sharp rally in the near term, prompting traders to consider profit booking strategies. Given the current market conditions, it is advisable for near-term traders to capitalise on the recent gains by booking profits either at the current market price (CMP) or on any further rise in the index. Resistance levels are anticipated around 49,800 and 49,900 on the charts. READ MORE
8:17 AM
PNB Housing Finance Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 57% to Rs 444 crore
Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 1,806 crore from Rs 1,628 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stocks to Watch, April 30: Poonawalla Fin, JNK India, KEC, M&M, Tata Chem
Stocks to Watch today, April 30, 2024: JNK India stock is set to debut on the bourses on April 30. Its issue price has been fixed as Rs 415, and grey market suggests a listing gain of 30 per cent. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Sensex, Nifty eye new highs; All you need to know before market opens on April 30
Pre-market update Tuesday, April 30: Q4 earnings, US Fed decision, global markets to dictate market trend today. Adani shares likely to be in limelight. READ MORE
8:07 AM
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield off highs, still quotes atop 4.6%
8:03 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil futures steady around $87 per barrel
8:00 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Gold futures consolidate around $2,340 levels ahead of Fed decision
7:55 AM
US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq start week on a positive note; await Fed outcome
7:53 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Q4 Results S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Gift Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Market news
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:53 AM IST