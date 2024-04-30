Global check:: Gift Nity futures quote near 22,800; Asian shares up

Stock market updates on April 30, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Tuesday's trading on a rather quiet note, as investors may want to adopt a cautious approach aheda of the key US Fed meet outcome and a trading holiday (Wednesda) in India.

At 08:20 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,793, suggesting a likely flat to mildly positive start on the Nifty 50.





READ:: All you need to know before the opening bell on Tuesday Last night, Dow, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained 0.3-0.4 per cent in the run-up to the US Fed meeting. The 10-year bond yields dipped a wee bit to 4.612 per cent.

Near home in Asia, Nikkei surged 1.6 per cent. Hang Seng and Kospi gained up to 0.6 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan traded on a flat note. Japan's yen was off the record lows on speculation of Japanese banks intervention. Yen had dropped to 34-year

lows on Monday.

Among individual stocks, shares of Adani group will be in focus as they are scheduled to announce results over the next three trading sessions. UltraTech Cement, Tata Chemicals and Trent will react to Q4 numbers announced yesterday.



JNK India to debut on the bourses. Grey Market Premium suggests a listing gain of 25-30 per cent for the stock.

