Stock market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, nears 67,000; Nifty tops 19,800

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity indices extended their record high-run at the bourses on Tuesday, surging up to 0.5 per cent in early deals. The Nifty50 index scaled a fresh all-time high of 19,811, while the S&P BSE Sensex touched the 66,986-mark.

The frontline indices were up 88 points and 354 points, respectively, led by Infosys, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, and Reliance Industries.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices gained up to 0.4 per cent.

Buzzing stocks

Sheela Foam shares soared 8.4 per cent after the company announced that it will buy a 94.66 per cent stake in Kurlon Enterprises at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore. The indicative time period for the completion of the acquisition is by or before November 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, those of Patanjali Foods were mildly in green as GQG Partners said it has invested around Rs 2,400 crore in the company. In the offer of sale (OFS), the GQG Group picked a 5.96 per cent stake or 21.5 million shares in the FMCG company. release.,

Bharat Bijlee, CIE Automotive India, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Heildelbergcement India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, IndusInd Bank, JSW Ispat Special Products, L&T Technology Services, Mishtann Foods, Network18 Media & Investments, Polycab India, and TV18 Broadcast.