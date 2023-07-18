Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, nears 67,000; Nifty tops 19,800
Stock market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, nears 67,000; Nifty tops 19,800

Share market LIVE updates: The frontline indices were led by Infosys, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, and Reliance Industries

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity indices extended their record high-run at the bourses on Tuesday, surging up to 0.5 per cent in early deals. The Nifty50 index scaled a fresh all-time high of 19,811, while the S&P BSE Sensex touched the 66,986-mark.
9:30 AM Jul 23

Sectoral trends :: Banks, financial services stocks lift the indices

9:23 AM Jul 23

Sensex Heatmap :: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infy lead the show

9:22 AM Jul 23

Broader indices firm; India VIX jumps 4%

9:21 AM Jul 23

OPENING BELL :: Nifty hits 19,800-mark in early deals

9:18 AM Jul 23

OPENING BELL :: Sensex hits record high of 66,986 in opening deals

9:07 AM Jul 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Over 200 points advance for Sensex

9:06 AM Jul 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 above 19,750; up nearly 50 pts

9:04 AM Jul 23

Rupee opens at 82.01/$ as against previous close of 82.11/$

9:01 AM Jul 23

WATCH :: Why are MFs finding the going tough for small-cap schemes?

8:36 AM Jul 23

Adani's go-to bankers at Barclays turn cautious after Hindenburg report

8:30 AM Jul 23

NSE to hold special pre-open session for RIL on July 20 amid its demerger

8:13 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty check :: Index quotes at 19,770

Why are some mutual funds finding the going tough when it comes to small-caps? Is it just the sharp rally in this segment, or are valuations, too, a concern? Will more MFs follow suit? WATCH HERE

8:57 AM Jul 23

Brokerage Call :: Nuvama Institutional Equities on Rallis India

Though Rallis’s Q1FY24 results are better than expected, industry environment continues to be quite challenging. Domestic volume growth remains muted given a delayed monsoon while exports volume has been under severe pressure due to destocking across products and markets. Besides, even as capex commissioning is likely to drive growth in medium term, we expect margin pressure to persist.

In all, despite a favourable base boosting earnings growth (92% PAT surge in FY24E), we expect the company’s business dynamics to continue to be unattractive due to lower EBITDA margins (< 9%) and RoE (< 10%). Maintain ‘REDUCE’ with a TP of Rs 161, valuing the stock at 15x FY25E EPS. 

8:55 AM Jul 23

Brokerage Call :: Nuvama Institutional Equities on Just Dial

Just Dial (JD) reported mixed Q1FY24 results with in-line revenue growth and net profitability, but lower-than-expected margins. Collections at INR2.6bn decreased 3.4% QoQ because of seasonality—as April usually remains soft. Deferred revenue of INR4.5bn lends visibility to future revenues.

JD continues to make decent additions to its overall paid campaigns. Although the overall performance has been encouraging, we believe the company currently lacks a long-term business moat.

We are revising up FY24/25E EPS by 5.6%/3.5%. Using SoTP, we value JD’s core business at 8x core PAT and add cash, yielding a TP of Rs 760 (earlier INR736); maintain ‘HOLD’.

8:52 AM Jul 23

Brokeraeg Call :: Nuvama Institutional Equities on Vedant Fashions

Factoring in H1FY24’s muted performance, given the shift in wedding calendar and overall sentiment, we cut our FY24E EPS by 6%. Rolling over to Q1FY26E gives us a TP of Rs 1,459 (INR1,462 earlier) with Buy rating. Re-rating triggers are industry-leading SSSG performance with market share gains in Manyavar, or scale-up of Mohey/Twamev, especially the latter. Key risks: Competition intensifying and misallocation of capital.

8:50 AM Jul 23

Brokerage Call :: Phillip Capital on HDFC Bank

Merger strategically fit HDFC Bank's product basket. As the benefits accrue over a period, the intermittent period will see merger-related costs in the form of pressure on margins and cost to income ratio. The return on equity is expected to moderate in near terms owing to low leverage of the parent, however we expect RoA to sustain at 1.9% level.
 
We remain constructive from medium to long term perspective. At CMP, the core book trades at 2.5x/2.2x FY24e/25e ABVPS of Rs 607/693, thus valuing the subsidiary at Rs 156 per share. We maintain Buy with a target of Rs 1,950 which is 2.6x FY25 ABVPS.

8:47 AM Jul 23

Brokerage Call :: Emkay Global on HDFC Bank

Notwithstanding slower credit growth at 16 per cent YoY and higher opex, HDFC Bank (standalone) reported a strong earnings beat, with PAT at Rs11,900 crore (up 30 per cent YoY), led by higher ‘other income’. Amid margin pressure across banks, HDFC Bank posted near-flat NIM at 4.3 per cent.

On merged basis, overall YoY credit/deposit growth too was moderate, at 13 per cent/16 per cent. With the merger largely consummated, we believe Bank’s incremental focus would be on accelerating deposits to replace HDFCL’s high-cost borrowings/improve margins and unwind merger/group synergies to drive-up revenue, thereby leading to gradual improvement in RoE to ~17% by FY26E.
 
In spite of the near-term merger drag, we believe HDFC Bank offers the best play on India’s retail story, with mortgages, too, in its fold now, thus prompting healthy growth/RoE delivery. We retain BUY with TP of Rs 2,150/sh, valuing the core merged bank at 2.8x Jun-25E ABV and subs valuation of Rs160/share.

8:45 AM Jul 23

Brokerage Call :: ICICI Securities on Sheela Foam

Acquisition of Kurlon is positive for the stakeholders of Sheela Foam: (1) SHEELA’s market share in South and East India has room for improvement (vs North and West India where it enjoys ~40% market share). Given, KURLON is no. 2 player in South India with ~40% revenue share, this deal is likely to augment SHEELA’s overall market share in mattress segment from current 20-25% to 35-40%. (2) Business economics of Kurlon are attractive (at 7.2% pre-covid net margin vs 7.5% for SHEELA and shall be largely EPS accretive to SHEELA (assuming normalized margins). (3) Renewed focus shall help KURLON to claw-back market share loss (to Duroflex) in South India led by efficient execution, distribution expansion and higher support towards brand promotion. (4) Robust distribution network (SHEELA has higher presence in EBOs while KURLON has higher presence in MBOs) and production efficiencies (better servicing of customers) & cost savings (reduced cost to serve and manufacturing cost) are the synergies expected by the management. (5) Acquisition of Furlenco (digital first brand in fast growing branded furniture category) is likely to drive footfalls to EBOs through introducing complementary product portfolio (branded furniture) in their EBOs, in our view. We await further clarity on rationale and synergies of these acquisitions.

8:43 AM Jul 23

Brokerage Call :: MOFSL on LTIMindtree

LTIM, as a combined entity, has deep domain capabilities, strong partnerships with hyperscalers, and a robust sales engine, which will result in industryleading growth rates.

We expect a USD revenue CAGR of 11.0 per cent over FY23-25, which is at the top end of our Tier-I IT Coverage Universe. We see a PAT CAGR of 16 per cent over FY23-25E.
 
We value the stock at 23x FY25E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of Rs 4,700 per share.

8:40 AM Jul 23

Brokerage Call :: MOFSL on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank reported a steady quarter with healthy growth in NII and PAT, driven by lower provisions, even as margins remained stable. Loan growth was driven by sustained momentum in Commercial and Rural Banking and a pick-up in the retail segment.

Asset quality ratios remained stable, while the restructured book moderated to 27bp of loans. Healthy PCR and a contingent provisioning buffer should support asset quality.

We introduce forecasts for the merged entity and estimate net earnings of Rs 65,400 crore/79,800 crore/95,700 crore over FY24-26, translating into an RoA of 1.9-2.1 per cent. We thus estimate RoE for the merged entity to revert to pre-merger levels of 17%+ by FY26.

We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of Rs 2,070 (premised on 2.8x FY’25E ABV + INR211 for subs).

8:36 AM Jul 23

Adani's go-to bankers at Barclays turn cautious after Hindenburg report

Executives at the highest levels are scrutinising ties with Adani, turning more cautious about adding new business pending a regulatory probe that’s supposed to end next month, according to people familiar with the matter. While Barclays hasn’t closed the door on the group, it’s negotiated repayment on some loans, including financing for a massive cement deal last year with Holcim AG, the people said. READ MORE

8:33 AM Jul 23

Mutual funds turn upbeat on health care sector

At the end of June, all of the top 20 fund houses were overweight on the healthcare sector vis-à-vis the sector’s presence in the BSE 200 index, shows a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS). READ MORE

8:30 AM Jul 23

NSE to hold special pre-open session for RIL on July 20 amid its demerger

For at least three days from July 20 onwards, there will be 51 stocks available for trading on the Nifty 50 as the demerged entity will be part of the index. READ MORE

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

