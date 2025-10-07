World Bank ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, lowers FY27 projection

The World Bank on Tuesday raised India’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2025–26 (FY26) to 6.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent projected in June and revised downwards the estimate for 2026–27 (FY27) by 20 basis points to 6.3 per cent due to higher-than-expected tariffs on India’s exports to the United States.
India, however, is expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy, supported by continued strength in consumption growth, the World Bank said in its South Asia Outlook.
“The government’s reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) — reducing the number of tax brackets and simplifying compliance — are expected to support activity… Forecast for FY26/27 has been downgraded, however, as a result of the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on about three-quarters of India’s goods exports to the United States,” the report said.
The Bank has forecast growth for South Asia to reach 6.6 per cent in 2025 but slow to 5.8 per cent in 2026, partly due to the impact of US tariffs on India.
“If there is any improvement in India's access to foreign markets, including a cut in tariffs, it would be beneficial for growth,” said Franziska Ohnsorge, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia, during a press briefing.
The report noted that almost one-fifth of India’s goods exports went to the United States in 2024, equivalent to about 2 per cent of GDP.
The World Bank also said that India is expected to be the world’s fastest-growing source of energy demand in the medium term and will surpass China to become the single largest source of energy demand by 2050.