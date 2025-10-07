Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KRN Heat gains 8% on Sphere Refrigeration bus AC division acquisition

KRN Heat gains 8% on Sphere Refrigeration bus AC division acquisition

The buying on the counter came after the company signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Sphere Refrigeration Systems Private Limited to acquire its bus air conditioning division

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration shares jumped 7.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹891.8 per share. At 11:01 AM, KRN Heat’s share price was trading 3.99 per cent higher at ₹859.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 82,071.22.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,340.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,011.6 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹402.4 per share. 

Why were KRN Heat shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Sphere Refrigeration Systems Private Limited to acquire its bus air conditioning division. 
 
 
Under this agreement, KRN Heat will take over all operations, assets, and employees associated with
Sphere Refrigeration’s bus air-conditioning business. Upon completion, the division will be fully integrated into KRN Heat’s operations, expanding the company’s product portfolio across the transport and mobility cooling segment and contributing to the company’s growth in revenue, profitability, and market reach in the coming years.   ALSO READ | Fino Payments Bank shares rise 4% after Sebi settlement; up 18% in 6 days 

Also Read

Fino Payments Bank shares in focus

Fino Payments Bank shares rise 4% after Sebi settlement; up 18% in 6 days

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Solex Energy up 4% on NSE's approval to migrate to main board platform

LTIMindtree shares in focus

LTIMindtree shares rise 4% on multi-year deal with global media firm

Glottis IPO listing

Glottis makes weak debut; shares list at 32% discount on BSE, 35% on NSE

share market, stock market

Elecon Engineering rises 44% in six months; Emkay Global sees 25% upside

“This acquisition marks an important step in KRN’s continued growth and diversification. The addition of Sphere’s Bus Air-Conditioning business strengthens our presence in the automotive HVAC segment and supports our goal of becoming a complete solutions provider across industries,” said Santosh Kumar, chairman & managing director, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration.
 
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited specialises in manufacturing aluminium and copper fin and tube heat exchangers, including water coils, condenser coils, and evaporator coils. Their products are widely used by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC&R) industry for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications. With a factory spanning 1,50,000 square feet, KRN produces over 1 million units annually, exporting around 23 per cent of its output. 
 
The company is supported by a skilled engineering team with over 20 years of industry experience, focusing on creating customized, durable solutions that meet international quality standards. By building on their expertise, KRN focuses on product quality and manufacturing processes for reliable end-user solutions.

More From This Section

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 130 pts, Nifty above 25,100; auto, pharma gain

HPCL

HPCL gains 2%, stock hits all-time high; market cap nears ₹ 1 trillion

tcs, infosys

TCS vs Infosys vs HCL Tech: Here's the best IT stock for your portfolio

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Fabtech Technologies makes flat D-street debut; falls 5% post listing

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

RACL Geartech soars 14%, hits 16-month high; ICICI Sec predicts more upside

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon