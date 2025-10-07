Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints lower start; Japan's Nikkei hits record for second session
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 7, 2025: Sensex and Nifty are expected to start lower amid mixed global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 7, 2025: Sensex and Nifty are expected to start lower amid mixed global cues and as United States (US) President Donald Trump announced to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all medium- and heavy-duty trucks imported into the US starting November 1.
At 7:12 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 27 points lower at 25,158.
Globally, the Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed. Japan’s Nikkei hit a record high for the second straight session, lifted by a tech rally on Wall Street after a massive deal between OpenAI and AMD
— seen as one of the most direct challenges yet to chipmaker giant Nvidia.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.81 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.67 per cent, mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.45 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was up 2.7 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street indices also closed mixed as investors have been looking past concerns about the current US government shutdown, which has now dragged on into a second week after lawmakers once again failed to reach a deal on funding to keep the government open. The shutdown delayed the release of key economic data — including the September jobs report — which was originally due Friday. At close, S&P 500 up 0.36 per cent, Nasdaq up 0.71 per cent. However, Dow Jones was down 0.14 per cent.
IPO today
In the mainboard IPO category, LG Electronics India IPO will open for application; on the other hand, WeWork India Management IPO will close for subscription. Besides, shares of Fabtech Technologies and Glottis will list on the bourses.
On the SME front, Mittal Sections IPO will open for subscription. Shares of Sodhani Capital, Vijaypd Ceutical, Om Metallogic, Suba Hotels and Dhillon Freight will list.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Life insurance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s life insurance sector is stepping into the second half of FY26 (2025–26) on a strong footing, underpinned by regulatory reforms, a supportive interest rate outlook, and a meaningful shift in product mix.
Near term, margins could see some pressure in Q2 FY26 due to the GST waiver impact and the loss of input tax credit. However, the structural drivers for growth remain intact, setting up the sector for sustained performance through the rest of the year. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Capital IPO subscribed 40% on Day 1 amid strong anchor demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Capital’s initial public offering—the year’s largest—was covered almost 40 per cent on Monday, the opening day of bidding. The issue drew bids for 129 million shares worth about ₹4,200 crore against 333.4 million shares on offer, with nearly 700,000 applications received.
Segment-wise demand was healthy:
- Qualified institutional buyers: 52 per cent subscribed
- High net-worth individuals: nearly 30 per cent
- Retail investors: 35 per cent
If this momentum sustains, the IPO is poised for strong overall subscription by close. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rs 4 trillion and rising: MFs on course for record equity purchase in 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s mutual funds have already poured ₹4.02 trillion into equities in 2025, breaching the ₹4-trillion milestone well before year-end. For context, fund houses invested a record ₹4.3 trillion in equities through 2024.
If the current momentum holds, 2025 is poised not only to surpass last year’s tally but could also set a new high above ₹5 trillion. Steady SIP flows, resilient domestic sentiment, and selective sectoral rotation appear to be underpinning the buying trend. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US to impose 25% tariffs on imported trucks from Nov 1, says Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all medium and heavy-duty trucks coming into the US from other countries beginning next month.
Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said, Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25 per cent. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed. Japan’s Nikkei hit a record high for the second straight session, lifted by a tech rally on Wall Street after a massive deal between OpenAI and AMD— seen as one of the most direct challenges yet to chipmaker giant Nvidia.
- Nikkei was up 0.81 per cent.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.67 per cent.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.45 per cent.
- South Korea’s Kospi was up 2.7 per cent.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At close, S&P 500 up 0.36 per cent, Nasdaq up 0.71 per cent. However, Dow Jones was down 0.14 per cent.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : LG Electronics MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY US tariffs Asian markets US markets US shutdown BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 IPOs SME IPOs Tata Capital
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:42 AM IST