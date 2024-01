Asian Paints, Power Grid, HDFC Bank were the top losers on the Sensex, down 3-5 per cent. LTIMindtree, meanwhile, tanked nearly 10 per cent to lead losses on the Nifty50.

On the flip side, Tata Motors, Reliance, L&T, Adani Ports, ONGC and Apollo Hospitals were among the few frontline gainers.

The BSE MidCap index shed 0.11 per cent while the SmallCap pocket held gains of 0.34 per cent.