Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock Market LIVE: Hong Kong, China stocks extend fall in mixed Asia trade

Stock market live updates on January 18, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were trading 150 points lower at 21,415 levels

Stock Market Live updates: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are eyeing another negative start on Thursday. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were trading 150 points lower at 21,415 levels. 

The two indices crashed over 2 per cent each in the last session as heavyweight HDFC Bank sank 8 per cent on weak Q3 numbers and global optimism related to rate cuts tempered. 

Q3 earnings will keep guiding the market today amid stock-specific action. The govt will sell 3.5 per cent stake in NHPC via an OFS. IndusInd Bank will be on radar ahead of its Q3 results.  

Global cues

Asian markets were mixed this morning. Hang Seng, CSI 300 dipped up to 0.6 per cent. Nikkei was above the flatline, ASX 200 was down 0.6 per cent. Kospi held gains of 0.6 per cent. 

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.56 per cent, the Dow shed 0.25 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.59 per cent.
7:36 AM

Japan, Korea stocks hold gains; China indices drop

On Wednesday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng had closed nearly 4 per cent lower, while mainland China's CSI 300 fell 2 per cent to an almost 5-year low. 
7:31 AM

US markets continue slide; Dow falls for 3rd session Wednesday

7:27 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

