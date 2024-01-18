Sensex (    %)
                        
Ashok Leyland to make 1225 buses for Karnataka state transport undertakings

Company says order will strengthen its lead in Indian bus manufacturing

Ashok Leyland school bus (Representative image)

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Ashok Leyland said on Thursday it has won an order from the state transport corporations in Karnataka for 1225 Viking buses to be delivered by April 2024.

The order will strengthen Ashok Leyland's dominant position in the Indian bus industry, said the commercial vehicle manufacturer. Karnataka state transport undertakings (STUs) already use 11,680 buses made by the company. 
 “We are delighted to continue our longstanding association with Karnataka STUs. Local mobility plays a crucial role in overall national and economic growth. We are committed to providing the best suitable transport solutions with our expertise in developing technologically advanced, innovative, and efficient products. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland.

“We are thrilled to have received this order from Karnataka STUs. The ongoing success of our partnership emphasises the confidence and trust our customers have in our products. Specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of Karnataka STUs, our buses stand as a testament to the reliability, durability, and robustness of our engineering. This repeat order is a clear indication of the trust our customers place in Ashok Leyland,” said Sanjeev Kumar, president- M&HCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle), Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland is the world’s fourth largest bus manufacturer and the largest in India. The Karnataka order represents enduring trust in Ashok Leyland's products and services, said the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

