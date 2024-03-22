Stock market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 22k; IT stocks sink

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Friday tracking weakness in Asian markets. The BSE Sensex was down 200 points to 72,431, and the NSE Nifty50 lost 54 points to 21,957.
The broader markets opened flat. The BSE MidCap was trading range bound, while the SmallCap index was up 0.33 per cent.
Shares of IT companies were among the top losers in Friday's early trade with HCL Tech, Mphasis, Persistent Systems down by 4 per cent each, whereas Wipro, Coforge, Infosys, and LTTS also dipped over 3 per cent each. The Nifty IT index, however, was down 3.09 per cent as against 0.54 per cent dip in Nifty50.
The top gainers on BSE included Allcargo logistics, Metrobrand, Saphire, Prestige and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy gaining between 4 per cent to over 7 per cent.
PCBL up 2%; board to meet on March 27 to consider fund raising
Its board will meet on March 27, 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments/ securities.
9:40 AM
Sarda Energy zooms 12% as its JV wins licence for iron ore block
Its JV subsidiary Natural Resources Energy Pvt Ltd has been awarded the Letter of Intent for composite licence for Surjagad 1 iron ore block in the state of Maharashtra.
9:38 AM
Mazagon Dock up 2%; to lease land parcel at a cost of Rs 354 crore
The company said it will lease a land parcel measuring from the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) for its Mumbai yard at a cost of Rs 354 crore and for a period of 29 years.
9:35 AM
BDL gains 2% on announcing dividend; stock split plan
The company's board has approved an Interim Dividend of Rs 8.85 per share. It has also given a nod to a sub-division/ stock split of existing 1 share into 2 shares of face value of Rs 5 each.
9:33 AM
Prestige Estates up 4% on announcing new land acquisiton for Rs 468 crore
It has announced its latest acquisition of 62.5 acres of prime land in Indirapuram Extension, NCR, for Rs 468 crore. The acquired land will be developed primarily as residential, complemented by education and retail.
9:30 AM
HCLTech, Wipro, LTIM sink up to 5% as Accenture lowers FY24 revenue guidance
9:25 AM
Nifty Realty, Pharma lead gains among sectors
9:24 AM
BSE SmallCap outperforms in a weak market
9:23 AM
Sun Pharma, Cipla, Titan, UPL hold strength among largecaps
9:21 AM
Sensex Heatmap: IT stocks lead losses
9:19 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty declines to 21,957
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex starts 200 pts lower
9:09 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty below 22k
9:08 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex to start with losses
9:03 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee depreciates 11 paise
8:42 AM
Growing interest: FMCG, telcos on foreign portfolio investors hot list
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) poured nearly Rs 30,000 crore in stocks of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), telecommunications, financial services and services sector during the first half of this month.
The FMCG sector saw buying worth Rs 11,180 crore followed by telecommunication at Rs 6,648 crore, according to data collated by Primeinfobase. Read more
8:32 AM
Trend bearish in Nifty FMCG; Metal close to resistance level: How to trade?
The Nifty FMCG Index, which last closed at 53,338, is experiencing a short-term downtrend on the charts. However, in the near term, there is potential for a technical bounce, although the overall trend remains bearish. Read more
8:31 AM
Derivative Strategy on Cummins for March expiry as stock nears fresh high
Derivative Stock Strategy (Mar 2024 Expiry)
BUY Cummins India March 2900 CALL at Rs 50 | Stop loss: Rs 28 | Target: Rs 100
Rationale:
>> Stock price has broken out from the consolidation held for last four weeks.
>> Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly chart.
>> Stock is on the verge of registering fresh all time high above 2,892. Read more
8:28 AM
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 67,430, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 78,600
The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 67,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600. The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,810. Read more