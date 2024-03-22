Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hi-Tech Gears hits new high, surges 26% in 2 days on healthy outlook

In the past six weeks, the stock of Hi-Tech Gears has soared 56 per cent; while, thus far in the financial year 2024, it has zoomed 159 per cent

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last week asked multinationals to reduce royalty payments to curb the forex outgo and promote domestic manufacturing and product development.
Premium

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last week asked multinationals to reduce royalty payments to curb the forex outgo and promote domestic manufacturing and product development.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Hi-Tech Gears hit a new high of Rs 652.55, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, surging 26 per cent in the past two days on healthy business outlook.

In the past six weeks, the stock of auto ancillary company has soared 56 per cent; while, thus far in the financial year 2024, it has zoomed 159 per cent.

Hi-Tech Gears recently gave a clarification on increase in volumes and said that the company is freely traded on the stock exchanges and is unable to comment on the volume/movement of share price

Also Read

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

JBM Auto rallies 23% in 3 days on plan to deliver 2,000 e-buses in FY24

JBM Auto surges 10% as arm bags Rs 7,500 cr order for 1,390 electric buses

Nifty Auto, Nifty Energy: See resistance, support levels for trading action

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

5 reasons why the fall in mid, smallcaps in 2024 is not similar to 2018

Shares of real estate firm Prestige zoom nearly 6% on new land purchase

Stock market outlook: What's working in favour of the bulls and bears?

IT shares sink as Accenture cuts guidance; TCS, Infosys, HCL fall up to 4%

Stocks to Watch on Mar 22: Bharat Dynamics, IT stocks, Prestige, L&T, PCBL

Topics : Stock Market Markets Buzzing stocks Auto component production automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEISRO 3rd Pushpak missionArvind Kejriwal Arrest LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon