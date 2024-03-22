Stock market LIVE: US indices shine, Asian markets mixed Friday morning
Stock market live updates on March 22: The Gift Nifty futures suggest a likely tepid start at 07:00 AM, the futures were down 10 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,092
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates on March 22: The Indian bourses are looking at flat start on Friday tracking mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty futures too suggest a likely tepid start at 07:00 AM, the futures were down 10 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,092.
Markets in Asia-Pacific remained a mixed bag of green and red on Friday morning, with Japan's Nikkei 225 continued its bull run for the second consecutive trading session soaring 0.53 per cent and trading above 41,000 levels, while the Topix also climbed by 0.64 per cent.
However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down by 1.70 per cent at 16,580 levels. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was also trading lower at 0.31 per cent on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.19 per cent, and the Kosdaq was down 0.03 per cent.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes hit fresh highs, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, rising 0.68 per cent and 0.32 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 0.20 per cent.
Stocks in focus today:
L&T: Larsen & Toubro, India's largest infrastructure company, has scheduled a board meeting on March 27 to seek approval for fundraising activities, which may include issuing debt.
IREDA: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 28 to discuss a borrowing program of up to Rs 24,200 crore for the fiscal year 2024–25.
Tata Communications: Tata Communications obtained approval from its board of directors for transferring its identified new edge digital services business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novamesh, as a going concern through a slump sale, for a total of Rs 458 crore.
8:17 AM
Brent crude at $85.21 per bbl
8:15 AM
IT stocks: Accenture has lowered its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024 citing global uncertainty and weak client spending on consulting services. It sees full-year revenue growth to be between 1-3 per cent, down from the earlier projection of 2-5 per cent. Read more
Stocks to Watch on Mar 22: Bharat Dynamics, IT stocks, Prestige, L&T, PCBL
Bharat Dynamics: The company's board has approved an Interim Dividend of Rs 8.85 per share. It has also given a nod to a sub-division/ stock split of existing 1 share into 2 shares of face value of Rs 5 each.
IT stocks: Accenture has lowered its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024 citing global uncertainty and weak client spending on consulting services. It sees full-year revenue growth to be between 1-3 per cent, down from the earlier projection of 2-5 per cent. Read more
8:11 AM
Rupee appreciates 2 paise at 83.15/$
8:01 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest weak start
The Gift Nifty futures suggest a likely tepid start at 08:00 AM, the futures were down 31 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,071.
7:59 AM
Asian markets trading lower on Friday
7:53 AM
All three major US index soar to record highs
7:50 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
Topics : Stock Market Sensex S&P BSE Sensex Gift Nifty NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Markets MARKET LIVE
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 7:43 AM IST