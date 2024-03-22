Stock market LIVE: US indices shine, Asian markets mixed Friday morning

Stock market live updates on March 22: The Indian bourses are looking at flat start on Friday tracking mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty futures too suggest a likely tepid start at 07:00 AM, the futures were down 10 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,092.

Markets in Asia-Pacific remained a mixed bag of green and red on Friday morning, with Japan's Nikkei 225 continued its bull run for the second consecutive trading session soaring 0.53 per cent and trading above 41,000 levels, while the Topix also climbed by 0.64 per cent.

However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down by 1.70 per cent at 16,580 levels. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was also trading lower at 0.31 per cent on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.19 per cent, and the Kosdaq was down 0.03 per cent.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes hit fresh highs, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, rising 0.68 per cent and 0.32 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 0.20 per cent.

Stocks in focus today:

L&T: Larsen & Toubro, India's largest infrastructure company, has scheduled a board meeting on March 27 to seek approval for fundraising activities, which may include issuing debt.

IREDA: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 28 to discuss a borrowing program of up to Rs 24,200 crore for the fiscal year 2024–25.

Tata Communications: Tata Communications obtained approval from its board of directors for transferring its identified new edge digital services business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novamesh, as a going concern through a slump sale, for a total of Rs 458 crore.