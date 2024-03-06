Stock market LIVE: Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty at 22300; IT stocks lead fall

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday tracking losses in global markets as investors await US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congress later today. The BSE Sensex fell 200 points to 73,485 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 56 points to 22,300.
IT stocks extended losses for second day. Tech M, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech fell nearly 1 per cent, leading losses among largecaps on the Sensex.
On the flip side, SBI Life, Grasim, RIL, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank were among the top frontline gainers.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also slipped up to 0.6 per cent.
IRCTC falls over 1%; Co partners with Swiggy for pre-ordered meals
>> On Tuesday, Swiggy partnered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) to provide pre-ordered meals to travellers at four major railway stations in India
9:39 AM
MGL tumbles 10% after it slashes CNG prices in Mumbai
>> In response to a decrease in gas input costs, the company has reduced the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 per kilogram in and around Mumbai
9:37 AM
IIFL Finance hits 20% lower limit for 2nd straight day
9:33 AM
BHEL nears 52-week high intraday, pares gains later
>> It has bagged an order from power giant NTPC to set up a 1,600 MW Singrauli thermal power project (Stage-II).
>> The size of the order is more than Rs 9,500 crore, excluding GST, the company said in an exchange filing.
9:31 AM
Zomato slides 2% on block deal of 190 mn shares
>> 2.2% equity changes hands at Rs 160 per share
>> Antfin Singapore, an affiliate of Alibaba, was reportedly looking to to divest 176.4 million shares, representing a 2 per cent stake in Zomato.
9:28 AM
JM Financial tanks 14% as RBI prohibits firm from financing against shares and debentures
>> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday prohibited JM Financial Products from financing against shares and debentures, including sanctioning and disbursing loans against initial public offerings (IPOs) of shares and subscriptions to debentures.
9:26 AM
SBI Card in red post RBI's views on card networks
>> RBI says Card issuers to provide option to customers to choose from multiple card networks
9:23 AM
Broader markets :: SmallCap index continues to underperform
9:22 AM
Sectoral trends :: IT, Media indices open 1% lower, financials hold mild gains
9:20 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: IT stocks extend weakness; Kotak Bank, L&T support
9:18 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 22,300
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex falls nearly 200 pts in early deals
9:13 AM
ALERT :: RBI says Card issuers to provide option to customers to choose from multiple card networks
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty stays below 22,350
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex hints at another tepid start
9:04 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee depreciates 1 paise
9:00 AM
Gopal Snacks collects Rs 194 cr capital from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Gopal Snacks Ltd on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 194 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of the start of its initial share sale.
The Rajkot-based company has allotted 48.36 lakh equity shares to 19 funds at Rs 401 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website. Read
8:55 AM
Nifty Financial, Nifty PSU Bank on an uptrend: How should you trade?
The Nifty Financial Services Index, which last closed at 20,854, indicates a near-term bullish trend on charts. However, to confirm a positive breakout, investors should wait for the index to break above 20960 on a closing basis. Read
8:51 AM
Breakout stocks: JK Lakshmi Cement, Karnataka Bank can zoom up to 8% ahead
JK Lakshmi Cement's stock price has broken out from the consolidation, which it held in last three weeks. Price breakout is accompanied with a jump in volumes. Read