Stock market LIVE: Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty at 22300; IT stocks lead fall

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday tracking losses in global markets as investors await US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congress later today. The BSE Sensex fell 200 points to 73,485 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 56 points to 22,300.

IT stocks extended losses for second day. Tech M, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech fell nearly 1 per cent, leading losses among largecaps on the Sensex.

On the flip side, SBI Life, Grasim, RIL, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank were among the top frontline gainers.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also slipped up to 0.6 per cent.