Stock market LIVE: Asian markets decline after tech-led losses on Wall St

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a lower start on Wednesday as global equities were on the backfoot ahead of US Fed chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later today. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 23 points at 22,410 levels.

Among stocks, Zomato will be eyed as Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte plans to sell 17.64 crore shares or 2 per cent of its stake in the company via block deals today, reported CNBC-TV18.

Further, RBI has barred JM Financial Products from giving loans against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans for IPO financing.

Global cues