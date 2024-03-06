Stock market LIVE: Asian markets decline after tech-led losses on Wall St
Stock market live updates on March 6, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 23 points at 22,410 levels
Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a lower start on Wednesday as global equities were on the backfoot ahead of US Fed chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later today. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 23 points at 22,410 levels.
Among stocks, Zomato will be eyed as Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte plans to sell 17.64 crore shares or 2 per cent of its stake in the company via block deals today, reported CNBC-TV18.
Further, RBI has barred JM Financial Products from giving loans against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans for IPO financing.
Global cues
Asian markets mostly fell this morning following losses on Wall Street overnight. Nikkei, Kospi, ASX 200 fell 0.3-0.7 per cent. Hang Seng dipped below the flatline.
Overnight in the US, Apple shares dropped 3 per cent as iPhone sales fell 24 per cent in China in 2024, leading to a 1.65 per cent drop in the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell 1 per cent each.
Hang Seng defies weakness in Asia-pacific markets
US stocks end lower for second day overnight
Good morning readers!
