Stock Market LIVE: Q4 nos, global cues in focus; Avalon Tech to list today

Stock market LIVE updates: Nervousness in the equity markets may extend into second day on Tuesday as investors turn wary of the Information Technology pack. Besides, lackluster global cues, along with Q4 results of mid-sized companies, may do little to lift the sentiment.



At 7:15 AM, SGX Nifty was down 28 points at 17,736 levels, indicating a flat-to-negative start on the bourses.



Globally, investors await a slew of economic data out of China, most notably, its first quarter gross domestic product.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.29 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.37 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.71 per cent lower, while Japanese markets seemed to be the outlier in the region, with the Nikkei 225 was up 0.61 per cent.



New listing

Shares of Avalon Technologies Limited are set to debut on Dalal Street on April 18 (Tuesday). The issue price has been fixed as Rs 436 apiece -- the upper band of the offer.



Earnings today

Accelya Solutions India, CRISIL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, Schaeffler India, Seacoast Shipping Services, Tata Coffee, and Vivanta Industries are slated to report their March quarter results (Q4FY23) on Tuesday, April 18.