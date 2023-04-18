Stock Market LIVE: Q4 nos, global cues in focus; Avalon Tech to list today
Stock market LIVE updates: Avalon Technologies has fixed Rs 436 apiece as the issue price
Stock market LIVE updates: Nervousness in the equity markets may extend into second day on Tuesday as investors turn wary of the Information Technology pack. Besides, lackluster global cues, along with Q4 results of mid-sized companies, may do little to lift the sentiment.
At 7:15 AM, SGX Nifty was down 28 points at 17,736 levels, indicating a flat-to-negative start on the bourses.
Globally, investors await a slew of economic data out of China, most notably, its first quarter gross domestic product.
New listing
Shares of Avalon Technologies Limited are set to debut on Dalal Street on April 18 (Tuesday). The issue price has been fixed as Rs 436 apiece -- the upper band of the offer.
Earnings today
Accelya Solutions India, CRISIL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, Schaeffler India, Seacoast Shipping Services, Tata Coffee, and Vivanta Industries are slated to report their March quarter results (Q4FY23) on Tuesday, April 18.
No article available in this category.
First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:42 AM IST