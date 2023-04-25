Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Mankind Pharma IPO opens today, GMP at Rs 90/share

Stock market LIVE updates: The Rs 4,326-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma will open for subscription today with a price band of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets are looking to extend their winning streak into fourth day on Tuesday sentiment around the March quarter performance of India Inc begins to improve, with Q4 earnings of IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank, coming in-line with estimates. 

However, weakness in global markets may cap gains. At 7:15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,790, up about 30 points. 

Earnings on Tuesday, April 25
Anant Raj, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Wire Ropes, Cil Securities, Dalmia Bharat, Dhampur Bio Organics, Elecon Engineering, GI Engineering Solutions, HDFC AMC, Huhtamaki India, LLoyds Metals and Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nestle India, Rallis India, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel Long Products, and VST Industries are due to report their results todaay.

Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower on Tuesday, following a similar session on Wall Street. Japanese markets were all higher with the Nikkei 225 up 0.54 per cent, and the Topix 0.74 per cent.

However, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.15 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.46 per cent in early trade, while the Hang Seng Tech index saw a larger drop at 1.56 per cent; and Mainland Chinese markets were mixed. 

Overnight in the US, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.29 per cent, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.2 per cent, and the S&P 500 closed 0.09 per cent higher.
