NSE, BSE restrict website access for overseas users amid cyber risks

Given the sensitivity of the overall environment, some entirely "precautionary" steps have been taken by exchanges

This does not impact the ability of overseas investors to trade on the Indian markets

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

India's top two exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd, have temporarily restricted access to their websites for overseas users, three sources familiar with the matter said. 
This does not impact the ability of overseas investors to trade on the Indian markets, the sources said. 
The decision was taken after a joint meeting of exchanges on Tuesday in which cyber threats were discussed, one of the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is confidential. A BSE spokesperson, when contacted by Reuters, also referred to cyber threats, but did not specify if the exchange had faced one recently. 
 
It comes against the backdrop of an escalating conflict between nuclear armed neighbours India and Pakistan, but sources did not say if the cyber threat was directly linked to recent developments. 

Given the sensitivity of the overall environment, some entirely "precautionary" steps have been taken by exchanges, said another of the sources. Indian markets are functioning completely normally, the person said. 
"BSE, being a critical market infrastructure institution (MII), proactively and continuously monitors risks at domestic and international levels for potential cyber threats," the BSE spokesperson said in response to an email from Reuters. 
"Based on such monitoring of cyber traffic, as a precautionary and protective measure, websites/locations are blocked to protect users and systems," the spokesperson said, adding that access is being permitted on a case-by-case basis. 
A spokesperson for NSE did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

