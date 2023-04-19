MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; IT stocks weigh; RattanIndia jumps 7%

Opening Bell: Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex started over 60 points, or 0.11 per cent, lower at 59,660 on Wednesday amid losses in Infosys, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, HUL, ITC, ICICI Bank, and Kotak bank. The Nifty50, meanwhile, quoted below 17,650.

Reliance Industries were flat, while those of ONGC dipped 1 per cent after the government re-introduced windfall tax on local crude to Rs 6,400/tonne from nil. Besides, it also increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum from nil to Rs 6,400 per tonne.,



ICICI Lombard General Insurance dropped 3.5 per cent after the country’s largest private sector general insurer reported a 39.6 per cent surge in net profit in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY23, aided by a lower loss ratio and a dip in underwriting losses.,

Tata Coffee were trading with a mild positive uptick after it reported a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 48.8 crore for Q4 supported by higher other income and lower tax cost. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 10.2 per cent to Rs 723 crore compared to the same period last year.



RattanIndia Enterprises' shares, too, jumped 6.7 per cent after the company launched direct-to-consumer fashion brands business with Neobrands Limited. ,

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index declined 0.7 per cent, followed by the Nifty Pharma index (down 0.3 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Auto index was up 0.27 per cent. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in green, rising up to 0.3 per cent.