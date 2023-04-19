Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; IT stocks weigh; RattanIndia jumps 7%

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; IT stocks weigh; RattanIndia jumps 7%

Stock market LIVE updates: Shares of Reliance Industries were flat, while those of ONGC dipped 1 per cent after the government re-introduced windfall tax on local crude to Rs 6,400/tonne from nil

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; IT stocks weigh; RattanIndia jumps 7%

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Opening Bell: Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex started over 60 points, or 0.11 per cent, lower at 59,660 on Wednesday amid losses in Infosys, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, HUL, ITC, ICICI Bank, and Kotak bank. The Nifty50, meanwhile, quoted below 17,650.
Read More

Key Event

9:26 AM Apr 23

Broader markets outperform benchmark; India VIX climbs 1%

9:32 AM Apr 23

Profit-booking in ICICI Lombard after strong Q4FY23 results; stock slips 3%

The country’s largest private sector general insurer has reported a 39.6 per cent surge in net profit in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY23, aided by a lower loss ratio and a dip in underwriting losses.
icici lombard

9:28 AM Apr 23

Nifty Metal index gains the most; IT, FMCG stocks decline

sectoral

9:26 AM Apr 23

Broader markets outperform benchmark; India VIX climbs 1%

broader markets

9:22 AM Apr 23

SENSEX HEATMAP: 10 out of 30 counters open in positive territory

sensex heatmap

9:20 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Muted start for Nifty50, below 17,650 levels

nifty50

9:19 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens flat below 59,700 levels

sensex opening

9:08 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex trades flat at 59,785 levels

sensex

9:06 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 hovers flat below 17,650 levels

nifty preopen

9:05 AM Apr 23

Rupee opens at 82.08/$ as against previous close of 82.04/$

rupee

8:59 AM Apr 23

Bitcoin stalls near $30,000 after the token's biggest drop in over a month

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday added to its digital-asset clampdown, saying that crypto platform Bittrex Inc. broke the agency’s rules for years. The growing regulatory heat and cooling expectations for eventual Fed interest-rate cuts damped investor enthusiasm. READ MORE

8:56 AM Apr 23

FTX crypto exchange restart plan draws possible bid from Tribe Capital

Tribe co-founder Arjun Sethi met with FTX’s committee of unsecured creditors in January to discuss the informal proposal, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential talks. Tribe is considering leading a $250 million fund-raising campaign, anchored by $100 million from itself and its limited partners, one of the people said. READ MORE

8:51 AM Apr 23

WATCH :: Are logistics stocks worth your money?

8:48 AM Apr 23

Market pulse :: Active clients drop for ninth month

While the client base has been shrinking, discount brokerages have been able to cement their dominance. In July 2022, the top five discount brokers accounted for 58.2 per cent of active clients on the NSE. Their market share has now grown to 60 per cent. With markets delivering lacklustre returns and the cost of trading going up, investors have turned more cost conscious, say industry players. They say the drop in active client base will stem once markets once again become upward trending. READ MORE

8:44 AM Apr 23

Localisation plan: Indian firms to make key components for Apple

Apple is working to increase loc­alisation in its iPhone by assembling two key components through its suppliers in India. One is the enclosure or casing, which holds the phone that Apple is working on with the Tatas. The other is the camera module, which Chinese company Sunny Opotech will assemble. READ MORE

8:41 AM Apr 23

BS Exclusive :: Amazon top seller RattanIndia Enterprises to launch private labels

Private labels are brands owned by a retailer that does not make the goods, but gets them made through a manufacturer under its label. Cloudtail, Amazon’s joint venture with N R Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Advisors, was a large seller on Amazon.in till last year.  READ MORE

8:38 AM Apr 23

BS Exclusive :: Angel investment at high premium under Income-Tax department scanner

The tax department has asked a considerable number of start-ups, including those in the financial technology and education space, to justify their shares issued at a premium to domestic investors under angel tax provisions in a recent communiqué, informed two people in the know. READ MORE

8:33 AM Apr 23

Stocks to Watch: SBI, ICICI Lombard, ONGC, Reliance

Q4 earnings watch: ICICI Securities, Mastek, Tata Communications, Alok Industries, Artson Engineering, Citadel Realty and Developers, G G Engineering, Gujarat Hotels, and Stampede Capital will release their Q4 results today.
 
ONGC, Oil India, RIL: The government has reportedly increased the windfall gain tax on domestic crude production to Rs 6,400/tonne from zero. Windfall gain tax on diesel export has been reduced to nil from Rs 0.50/ltr. Petrol and ATF exports have been kept out of the ambit of windfall gain tax. READ MORE

8:30 AM Apr 23

Trading strategy :: How to trade Nifty FMCG, Metal indices?

NIFTY METAL INDEX
Bias: Range-Bound
 
The NIFTY METAL INDEX, a key benchmark index that tracks the performance of the metal sector in the stock market, has recently exhibited a near-term range-bound behavior on the price charts. The current market price (CMP) of the index has been fluctuating within a range of 5,800 to 5,200 points, creating a consolidation pattern that indicates indecision among market participants. READ MORE

8:27 AM Apr 23

Tech View :: Hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 17,500

Considering the overall trend, HDFC Securities advises holding Nifty longs with 17,500 stoploss on closing basis. Resistances for the Nifty are seen at 17,900 and 18,135. Market to remain stock and sector specific bullish for the coming days. READ MORE

8:23 AM Apr 23

Key global data points to track today

US: Oil inventory data

Euro zone: March inflation, Construction output data

Japan: Industrial Production data

Topics :MARKET LIVEQ4 ResultsMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty50Nifty50 earningWall StreetSGX Niftystock marketsIndian stock marketRattan IndiaICICI Lombard General InsuranceTata Coffeesbi

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story