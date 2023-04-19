MARKET: Muted start likely; RIL, ONGC in focus as govt revises windfall tax
Stock market LIVE updates: Windfall Tax on Crude has been increased to Rs 6,400/tonne from nil
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates: Earnings' updates, along with global cues, will guide the markets on Wednesday. At 7:20 AM, SGX Nifty was down 21 points at 17,700. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : MARKET LIVE | Q4 Results | Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty | S&P BSE Sensex | Nifty50 | Nifty50 earning | Wall Street | SGX Nifty | stock markets | Indian stock market | Rattan India | ICICI Lombard General Insurance | Tata Coffee | sbi
First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:51 AM IST