Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CreditAccess Grameen jumps 4% after healthy loan portfolio growth in Q4FY25

CreditAccess Grameen jumps 4% after healthy loan portfolio growth in Q4FY25

CreditAccess Grameen reported stable collection efficiency trends in Q4FY25

market, stock trading, trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of microfinance company CreditAccess Grameen surged around 4 per cent in the intraday trade on Tuesday, April 8, after the company reported healthy loan portfolio growth across all geographies in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). However, the momentum was partially offset by lower growth in Karnataka. 
 
CreditAccess Grameen's overall asset quality has been stabilising on the back of a declining Portfolio at Risk (PAR) accretion rate across all states. According to the exchange filing, the improvement was driven by enhanced collection efforts and a strong control on employee attrition, from 19,333 in December 2024 to 20,973 in March 2025.   
 
The company reported stable collection efficiency trends in the reported quarter. In states, excluding Karnataka, collection efficiency remained strong at over 99.6 per cent in Q4 FY25. In Karnataka, however, efficiency improved from 96.9 per cent in February 2025 to 98.5 per cent in March 2025, touching 99 per cent at the end of March 25, the company informed exchanges.  ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 950 pts; Nifty tests 22,500
 
Additionally, around 40 per cent of borrowers in the PAR 1-60 category and 10 per cent of borrowers in PAR 60+ made partial payments, signalling a gradual recovery in asset quality.
 The financial institutiona added over 0.25 million new borrowers in Q4FY25.The   At 1:10 PM, the stock was quoting at ₹994.20 per share, up 4 per cent from Friday's close of ₹956 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). By comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 22,642.10 level, up 480.50 points or 2.17 per cent.    

CreditAccess Grameen Stock History

The stock is down nearly 38 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1551.95, which it touched on June 7, 2024. In the last three months, the stock has slipped around 6.5 per cent and 32 per cent in the last one year.  ALSO READ | Delhivery shares slip 10% from intra-day's high on heavy volumes
 

About CreditAccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen is a microfinance institution based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It offers micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas across India. The company operates across 422 districts in 16 states and one union territory through 2,059 branches. The Company’s Promoter is CreditAccess India BV, a multinational company specializing in micro and small enterprise financing.
 

More From This Section

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 950 pts; Nifty tests 22,500; India VIX down 8%

global recession, recession

Trump tariffs: IT stocks eye upto 38% downside if US economy sees recession

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's likely 25 bps rate cut seen as non-event amid tariff war concerns

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS Q4 Preview: IT major to post muted revenue growth, margin gains likely

Tariffs

What is the US trying to achieve through reciprocal tariffs? Explained

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Markets CreditAccess Grameen Microfinance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon