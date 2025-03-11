Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-down open as Asian shares fall upto 3% on US recession fears
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US market cracked up 4% overnight amid recession fears triggering a sell-off in Asian peers; GIFT Nifty quoted around 22,385 levels.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 11, 2025: The Indian equity market are likely to open on a negative note tracking significant losses in the global markets, amid fears of a likely recession in the US. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty quoted at 22,385 - hinting at a likely gap-down start of over 150 points. In the previous trading session, the Nifty ended 92 points lower at 22,460; while the BSE Sensex shed 217 points at 74,115. Overnight in the US, benchmark equity indices cracked up to 4 per cent after as investors fret over the possibility of a recession in the US as indicated by the President Donald Trump in an interview. Off late, the US markets were under selling pressure owing to tariff related uncertainties. On Monday, Dow Jones plunged 2.1 per cent (890 points), the S&P 500 tumbled 2.7 per cent and NASDAQ down 4 per cent - logged its biggest single-day loss since September 2022. Among individual stocks on the Wall Street - Tesla took a sharp knock - slumped 15 per cent followed by other tech heavyweights - Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia - down over 4 per cent each. That apart, Goldman Sachs had recently slashed its US economy growth forecast in the face of potential tariffs impact. ALSO READ: What's moving the market today Mirroring the losses, shares in the Asia-Pacific market also tanked up to 3 per cent in Tuesday morning trade. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.6 per cent. In the revised Q4 GDP update, Japan reported a growth of 2.2 per cent as against expectations of 2.8 per cent growth. Taiwan Weighted Index also shed nearly 3 per cent. Hang Seng and Kospi too slipped over 2 per cent each; while Straits Times declined 1.5 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 and ALL Ordinaries were down up to 2 per cent each. Back home, private banking shares are expected to be in focus after IndusInd Bank said that an internal review of its derivative portfolio revealed discrepancies, for which the bank estimates Rs 1,577 crore or approximately 2.35 per cent hit on its net worth. On Monday, the stock hit a 31-month low after the bank's CEO Sumant Kathpalia got a shorter extension from the regulator, Reserve Bank of India. ALSO READ: SME IPO wagon chugs along amid mainboard slowdown Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 485.41 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the tune of Rs 263.51 crore. The recent fall in the stock market is now showing its impact on investor sentiment, as the month February saw the lowest demat account additions in the last 21 months. In February, only 2.26 million new accounts were added, the lowest monthly addition since May 2023. READ MORE That apart, on Monday, the Rupee recorded its worst fall against the US dollar as it settled at 87.34 - down 0.5 per cent.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty off lows, still hits at over 100 pts gap-down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty futures had recovered from the early morning low of 22,380, and now quoted around 22,420 levels - still hinting towards a likely gap-down of more than 100 points on the Nifty 50 index today.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At 2.26 mn, February sees lowest demat account additions in 21 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The recent market volatility has severely dented investor confidence, leading to a decline in new account openings.
In February, only 2.26 million new accounts were added, the lowest monthly addition since May 2023. The slowdown is attributed to the equity market correction and a decline in initial public offerings (IPOs). READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI may have concerns about my leadership, says IndusInd MD & CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sumant Kathpalia on Monday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have concerns about his leadership skills in running the bank, which is why it granted him only a one-year extension, despite the board recommending a three-year reappointment.
He made these remarks during an analyst call on Monday while addressing concerns about discrepancies found in the bank’s internal review of accounts related to its derivatives portfolio, which are expected to have a 2.35 per cent impact on the bank’s net worth as of December 2024. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Wall St bleeds; Japan GDP hits Nikkei
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weakness in Asia-Pacific markets, sell-off on the Wall Street, coupled with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) trading activity likely to drive investors' sentiment on Dalal Street today.
Asia-Pacific markets were under pressure following declines in the US amid concerns over tariff policies and the potential for a recession in the US. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were off the day's low, but still down up to 2%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stock markets were seen tracking losses in the US amid renewed fears of a recession in the world's largest economy.
The markets, however, were off the early lows but still down up to 2 per cent, with Kospi and Nikkei taking a hit.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market slides up to 4% on recession fears
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock market ended with deep cuts on Monday, with Dow Jones down almost 900 points and NASDAQ tumbling 4 per cent as fears of a US recession resurfaced following Donald Trump's interview.
The market sentiment was also hit owing to Trump's tariff related uncertainties. Analysts fear the likely tariff war could have an adverse impact on the US economy.
That apart, the US Fed chief recently said it will be in no hurry to cut rates further.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 8:00 AM IST