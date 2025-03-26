Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt betting on households to help tackle India's $346 bn debt pile

Govt betting on households to help tackle India's $346 bn debt pile

A record ₹29.7 trillion ($346 billion) of sovereign bonds are due over the next five years, a result of pandemic-era borrowing and PM Modi's infrastructure-spending binge

Modi, Narendra Modi

To tackle the burden, the Reserve Bank of India and the government are swapping maturing debt with longer-dated notes ~ (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bhaskar Dutta
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a $346 billion debt problem that his administration wants help for from the nation’s households. 
A record ₹29.7 trillion ($346 billion) of sovereign bonds are due over the next five years, a result of pandemic-era borrowing and Modi’s infrastructure-spending binge. To tackle the burden, the Reserve Bank of India and the government are swapping maturing debt with longer-dated notes.
 
These refinancing debt auctions are gaining momentum thanks to an increasingly influential player: households. They’ve been pouring money into insurers, which in turn are buying heaps of long-dated sovereign bonds. The demand is so great that the head of Life Insurance Corp. of India, the nation’s largest, even floated the idea of issuing 100-year paper.
 
 
“Households are looking to deploy their savings pool in instruments that provide a longer-term investment horizon than the conventional banking system,” says Soumyajit Niyogi, director at India Ratings, a unit of Fitch Ratings. This shift is transforming India’s government securities market, he said. 

Also Read

PremiumMGNREGA

20 years of MNREGA: BJP, Congress battle to claim scheme's success

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Bangladesh awaits India's response to Yunus-Modi meeting proposal

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

India, US to focus on increasing market access, lowering duty: Minister

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah welcomes 2 Hurriyat-linked groups severing ties with separatism

Chhaava movie

'Chhaava' screening in Parliament likely on Thursday, PM Modi to attend

The finance ministry has set a record target of ₹2.5 trillion of debt to be swapped for the fiscal year starting April 1. With the insurance sector expanding at 12 per cent-13 per cent annually, the goal is within reach, according to Vidya Iyer, head of fixed income at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, which had ₹3.1 trillion in assets as of December.
 
The debt swap strategy paid off last year. In the September quarter, the average yield on new issuances eased by 20 basis points to 6.9 per cent, while their maturity stretched to 20.5 years, according to the latest government data. 
 
Insurers, keen for longer-term assets to match their liabilities, have piled into these switch operations, said Ajit Banerjee, chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance Ltd. Given the dearth of quality long-term debt papers in the market, the demand for sovereign notes is here to stay, he said.
 
To cash in on this trend, the government has tilted its borrowing toward long-tenor paper. In the current fiscal year ending March 31, the government packed 38 per cent of its debt sales in bonds maturing in 30 years or more, up from 25 per cent four years ago. New Delhi is due to announce its borrowing plan for the April-September period this week.  

Bond Vigilantes

For India’s public finance managers, this demand is a welcome shift from just a few years back, when bond vigilantes would quickly push up borrowing costs at the slightest hint of increased borrowings.
 
To be sure, the government’s switch strategy faces challenges. A sharp increase in provincial debt sales, driven by increased spending on welfare programs, may reduce the attractiveness for insurers. States typically offer higher yields.
 
The “real test of demand” will occur in the year that starts April 1 as provinces also step up longer-tenor debt sales, according to A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. 
 
Still, what gives policymakers confidence in debt switch auctions is the growth outlook for the insurance sector. Analysts at Swiss Re predict that India’s insurance market will be the fastest-growing in the Group-of-20 nations over the next five years, with 90 per cent of premiums flowing into investment products.
 
“Demand for long bonds is here to stay and insurance companies will remain the primary players in determining the shape of the yield curve at the long end,” ICICI Prudential’s Iyer said.
 

More From This Section

PremiumOngc, oil, oil company, refinery

Trump diktat to lengthen OVL's quest to repatriate Venezuela dividend

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

GoM reviewing GST on farm equipment and inputs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

lithium battery lithium ion

Li-ion batteries under safe harbour rules; threshold raised to Rs 300 cr

Premiumports shipping container trade

JNPA to become first Indian port with 10 mn TEU capacity by April 2025

trade, trade talk

Industrial goods tariffs be India's focus during trade talks with US: GTRI

Topics : Narendra Modi Reserve Bank of India Household debt India debt RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon