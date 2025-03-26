Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty poised for higher start signals GIFT Nifty; Asian mkts gain
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are headed for a higher start, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid continuing uncertainty around trade tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Investors are likely to continue the upward momentum in Indian stock markets as global markets rise driven by expectations of a softer approach to trade tariffs scheduled to be imposed by the US administration from April 2.
At 7:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,768, around 60 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities, technically, after an early morning intraday rally in the previous session, the market witnessed profit booking at higher levels.
"The benchmark indices witnessed some profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty ended 10 points higher, while the Sensex was up by 33 points," he said.
"On the daily charts, a shooting star kind of formation has formed, indicating potential weakness from the current levels... The short-term texture of the market remains positive. For day traders, 23,600/77,700 would be the key support zone. Above this level, the market could retest the range of 23,850/78,300 to 23,900/78,500. On the flip side, a dismissal of 23,600/77,700 could alter market sentiment. Below this level, the market could slip to 23,500 to 23,450/77,300-77,200," he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI) said on March 25 that India must remain focused on negotiating only industrial goods tariffs during the upcoming talks with Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch this week. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the net equity exposure of balanced advantage funds (BAFs) are off their lows as the equity market correction has eased valuations. BAFs, which invest in both equity and debt, mostly determine the equity allocation through valuation metrics. Most offerings cut their equity allocation as valuations go up and vice-versa. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, Identixweb IPO (BSE SME) opens for subscription, while Desco Infratech IPO (BSE SME) closes for subscription. ATC Energies System IPO (NSE SME) and Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO (NSE SME) enter Day 2 of their subscription window, while the basis of allotment for Active Infrastructures IPO (NSE SME) and Rapid Fleet Management Services IPO (NSE SME) may get finalised today.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee weakens after 9-day rise on month-end oil importers' dollar demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee experienced a decline on Tuesday, ending its nine-day winning streak against the dollar, as oil importers increased their demand for the greenback. The Indian currency closed 14 paisa weaker at 85.78 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 85.64 per dollar.
During the trading session, the rupee depreciated further to touch a low of 85.83 per dollar. However, dealers noted that foreign capital inflows provided some support to the domestic currency. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, March 26: NCC, Ireda, Welspun Ent, Federal Bank, TVS Motor
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs bought shares of auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International share price for ₹87 crore through an open market transaction. The global investment major purchased 6.548 million shares of Samvardhana Motherson International through its arm, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, as per the block deal data on the BSE. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: These 2 stocks are recommended by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec; check target
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy Healthcare Global
Healthcare Global stock price is on the verge of breaking out from a big consolidation. It is hovering around its 52-week and all time high. The stock is placed above all important moving averages. Daily RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: FIIs; Wall St; Trump tariffs; Active Infra, Rapid Fleet IPOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The continuous buying activity by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) for the fourth day in a row, combined with uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and optimistic global trends, is expected to influence the performance of India's key stock indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, today. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.78 per cent higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.43 per cent, while the Topix gained 0.23 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was ahead by 0.61 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq traded 0.44 per cent higher.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.04 per cent while mainland China’s CSI 300 traded with gains of 0.46 per cent.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street climbs for 3rd session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's main indices closed higher for the third straight session on Tuesday.
The S&P 500 added 0.16 per cent to close at 5,776.65, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.46 per cent to end at 18,271.86, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average crept higher by 0.01 per cent, to settle at 42,587.50.
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
