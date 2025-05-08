Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India; Asia-Pacific markets gain
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to be cautious after the US Fed held rates steady overnight, while risks of an escalation between India and Pakistan persisted
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, May 8, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by the US Federal Reserve's decision to stand pat on interest rates overnight as risks of higher inflation and increasing unemployment persist.
Apart from that, fears of an escalation in the tense situation between India and Pakistan after India struck nine terror camp targets in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir are also likely to weigh on sentiment, while investors will also keep an eye on fourth quarter results from companies, including Larsen & Toubro and Britannia Industries, among others.
At 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,377, around 85 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In other news, Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager at Invasset PMS, tells Business Standard that sustaining inflows from foreign funds will depend on stabilising global conditions, easing valuations and the relative attractiveness of Indian growth, amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties and tariff war fears. READ MORE
Separately, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch electricity derivatives, the company’s management said during an analyst call on Wednesday following the fourth-quarter earnings announcement. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, the basis of allotment for Srigee DLM IPO (BSE SME) and Manoj Jewellers IPO (BSE SME) are expected to be finalised today.
The Fed acknowledged that the economy continued its "solid pace" of expansion overall, attributing a first-quarter output decline to a surge in imports driven by businesses and households anticipating new tariffs.
The labor market remained "solid," and inflation was still considered "somewhat elevated," the Federal Open Market Committee reiterated. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ASia-Pacific markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher on Thursday morning.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was was higher by 0.26 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.31 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher; US Fed holds rates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed higher overnight amid choppy trading. The S&P 500 added 0.43 per cent to close at 5,631.28, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.27 per cent to end at 17,738.16, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.70 per cent settle at 41,113.97.
US futures were higher after the US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee held its benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range between 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent. Futures tied to S&P 500 climbed 0.44 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.66 per cent and Dow Jones futures were higher by 0.25 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
