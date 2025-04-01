Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retaggio Industries IPO: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Retaggio Industries IPO: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retaggio Industrie IPO Day 3 update: The initial public offering (IPO) of Retaggio Industries has received a lukewarm response from investors so far. However, on the third day, the issue managed to get fully subscribed, with bids slightly exceeding the total number of available shares. According to data from the BSE as of 11.54 AM, the issue was subscribed 1.03 times. 
The portion booked for retail investors was subscribed 1.2 times and the non-institutional investors (NII) portion was subscribed 0.86 times. However, the issue failed to secure any bids from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
 
Retaggio Industries IPO details 
The company aims to raise ₹16 crore through a fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares.  The SME IPO is set close for bidding today, April 1, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, April 3, 2025.  Retaggio Industries shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME tentatively on Monday, April 7, 2025. 
 
 
The company has fixed the price at ₹25 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 6,000 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,50,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,00,000 for two lots of 12,000 equity shares.

According to the Red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities and meeting working capital requirements. 
 
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the issue, while Gretex Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
Retaggio Industries IPO GMP
The unlisted shares of Retaggio Industries were trading flat at ₹25 in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 
About Retaggio Industries
Incorporated in January 2022, Retaggio Industries is a jewellery manufacturing company catering to the B2B segment of the industry. It is involved in the production and sale of a wide range of jewellery products, including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, precious stones, and other fancy jewellery and bullion in the form of coins and bars. The company is led by promoters Savinay Lodha and Nidhi Lodha. 
 
For the six-month period ended September 30 2024, Retaggio Industries reported revenue from operations of ₹9.02 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹81.12 lakhs. In FY24, the company reported a total revenue of ₹23.27 crore, marginally above ₹23.06 crore reported in fiscal year 2022-23.  It reported a PAT of ₹3.34 crore in FY24, up 8.44 per cent from ₹3.08 crore in the previous fiscal.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

