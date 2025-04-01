Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Time for reciprocity': White House on India's 100% tariff on agri products

'Time for reciprocity': White House on India's 100% tariff on agri products

The remarks from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt come a day before US President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs come into effect

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

The announcement has dampened India’s hopes, as the two nations had been negotiating tariff concessions under a proposed bilateral trade agreement | Photo: Shutterstock

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has imposed a 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from the United States, the White House noted on Tuesday (IST).
 
The remarks from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt come a day before US President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs come into effect.
 
Leavitt stated that the high levies charged by other countries make it “virtually impossible” for US products to be exported to those markets. She added: “Unfortunately, these countries have been ripping off our nation for far too long, and they’ve made, I think, their disdain for the American workers quite clear.”
 
She went on to say that the US faces a 50 per cent tariff from the European Union on its dairy products, a 700 per cent tariff from Japan on its rice, a 100 per cent tariff from India on agricultural goods, and approximately 300 per cent from Canada on American butter and cheese.
 
 
Reiterating her stance, Leavitt said such high tariffs make it “virtually impossible” for US products to enter these markets and have forced many American businesses to shut down, putting citizens out of work for decades.

Also Read

PremiumUS-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

No quick fix for India to ramp up US energy imports amid tariff threat

USS Ralph Johnson in Vizag Photo Credit Indian Navy

India, US to begin tri-service HADR exercise 'Tiger Triumph' on Tuesday

Google, Google Logo

Will India's Google Tax rollback placate Trump before April 2 tariffs?

Premiumtrade talks

India-US BTA: Commerce ministry to begin talks with other departments

Premiumindia us trade deal

India may offer zero import duty on auto components for US at BTA

 
The press secretary declined to name the countries that will be impacted by the reciprocal tariffs, saying that Trump would make that announcement.
 

Trump’s stance on reciprocal tariffs

 
President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs imposed by India and other countries on American goods. His plan to roll out “reciprocal tariffs” on these nations is set to take effect on April 2, which, according to Trump, will be “Liberation Day” for the United States.
 
Earlier, on Monday (IST), Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that these tariffs would apply to all countries, without exception. The announcement has dampened India’s hopes, as the two nations had been negotiating tariff concessions under a proposed bilateral trade agreement. Trump, however, claimed that the US would be “generous” when imposing these duties.
 
Earlier this month, Trump had said these tariffs would be “temporary” and “small ones”, but the “predominant” tariffs, reciprocal in nature, would come into force on April 2 and would be a “big game-changer for our country”.
 
(With inputs from AP)

More From This Section

Jaishankar, Netherlands FM

Jaishankar, Dutch FM discuss new opportunities in semiconductor sector

Indian Navy, Myanmar, relief, ships

India sends fresh batch of 50 tonnes relief aid to quake-hit Myanmar

Russia-India flag

NYT report on HAL re-routing restricted tech to Russia incorrect: Report

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Former King Gyanendra Shah responsible for recent violence: Nepal's PM Oli

Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi sends Eid greetings to Bangladesh interim govt chief Yunus

Topics : Donald Trump US India relations Trump administration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon