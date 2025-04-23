Breakout alert: This Adani group stock can gain 30%; buy or sell the rally?

Shares of Adani Group-based energy firm - Adani Power have gained 13.6 per cent thus far in April; and the stock soared over 26 per cent from its low of ₹462 hit on April 7, to the day's high at ₹584 on Wednesday. The stock traded with a gain of 0.8 per cent at ₹577, while the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index rose 0.4 per cent at 24,250 levels. The recent gains in the stock have been attributed to growing investor interest in the power sector owing to rising demand for electricity this summer. That apart, analysts are optimistic that the company will be able to deliver steady earnings growth in the March quarter. Adani Power is scheduled to announce its Q4FY25 results on April 30, 2025. Technically, Adani Power stock was seen testing resistance at its 200-day Daily Moving Average (200-DMA) for the third straight day on Wednesday. The stock last closed above this key long-term moving average on October 15, 2024. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Further, stock is also seen within striking distance of the weekly super trend line resistance which stands at ₹610 - a key medium term indicator. Against this background, here's what your trading strategy should be at the counter. ALSO READ: 5 smallcap stocks to buy with up to 25% upside potential; check full list