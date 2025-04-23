Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / World Bank trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.3% amid uncertainty

World Bank trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.3% amid uncertainty

Export demand, it added, is expected to be constrained by shifts in trade policy and slowing global growth

The Bank also noted that India’s growth slowed from 9.2 per cent in FY 2023-24 to an estimated 6.5 per cent in FY 2024-25. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

The World Bank has revised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India in financial year (FY) 2025-26 to 6.3 per cent, down by 0.4 percentage points from its October 2024 projection, citing increasing global economic uncertainty. The update was shared in the World Bank’s South Asia Development Update released on Wednesday.  “The benefits to private investment from monetary easing and regulatory streamlining are expected to be offset by global economic weakness and policy uncertainty,” the report noted.  Export demand, it added, is expected to be constrained by shifts in trade policy and slowing global growth. However, private consumption is projected to benefit from tax cuts, while improved implementation of public investment plans should boost government investment.   
  “Multiple shocks over the past decade have left South Asian countries with limited buffers to withstand an increasingly challenging global environment,” said Martin Raiser, World Bank vice president for South Asia. “The region needs targeted reforms to address vulnerabilities such as fragile fiscal positions, backward agricultural sectors, and the impact of climate-related shocks.”  The growth projection for FY 2024-25 has also been revised downward by 0.5 percentage points to 6.5 per cent, according to the World Bank’s report titled Taxing Times.  Stepping up domestic revenue mobilisation could help the region strengthen its fragile fiscal positions and increase resilience against future shocks, the World Bank added in its biannual regional outlook.  The Bank also noted that India’s growth slowed from 9.2 per cent in FY 2023-24 to an estimated 6.5 per cent in FY 2024-25 — the slowest pace in four years, though broadly in line with the economy’s long-term average.  The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday similarly revised down its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty in its World Economic Outlook. 

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

