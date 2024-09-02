Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Auto / Sales of electric vehicles in August decline 13% to 156,199 units

Sales of electric vehicles in August decline 13% to 156,199 units

But, despite this decline, August sales still represented the third-highest monthly total this year, following March and July

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Overall, vehicle sales surpassed the 1.23 million mark in the first eight months of 2024.

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) fell by 13 per cent to 156,199 units in August. But despite this decline, August sales still represented the third-highest monthly total this year, following March and July, which saw 213,000 and 178,900 vehicles sold, respectively, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Overall, vehicle sales surpassed the 1.23 million mark in the first eight months of 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, monthly sales have decreased four times this year compared to the previous month. February saw a slight decline of 2.3 per cent from January’s figures, June experienced a minor dip of 0.5 per cent from May, and April recorded the most significant drop of 45.6 per cent from March. In August, sales declined by 13.2 per cent.

Both the highest sales and the sharpest declines this year occurred in the months following specific policy changes. In May last year, sales peaked due to a government decision to reduce the maximum subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme for electric two-wheelers from around ₹60,000 to ₹22,500, effective from June 1. This policy shift led to a surge in sales in May, followed by a 35 per cent drop in June.

This year, sales declined following the end of the FAME subsidy on March 31 and the introduction of the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, which further halved the subsidy, resulting in the steepest decline of the year.

The industry’s highest-ever sales were recorded in March. The EMPS scheme was originally set to expire on July 31, but a government notification on July 26 extended the deadline by two months. Experts suggest that many customers decided to purchase before this extension was announced.


Also Read

PremiumMakers of electric two- and three-wheelers have to retest and recertify their models in order to stay eligible for subsidies under the third version of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (And Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which is in

Bajaj Auto looks to pip TVS to second spot in electric 2-wheeler market

BYD

BYD's relentless growth taking its toll on smaller Chinese EV rivals

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

EU new car sales flat in July as battery EVs lose market share, says ACEA

BYD CEO, Stella Li

BYD eyes 50% overseas sales after it posts strong first half results

Bengaluru-headquartered electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is all set to file its draft red herring prospectus within the second week of September to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its maiden initial public offering (IP

Ather Energy, Google partner to give real-time info on charging stations

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Vehicles sales Electric vehicles sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon