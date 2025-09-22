Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at weak start; IT stocks brace for impact; Asian stocks advance
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT companies are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday, analysts said, adding the falling dependence on the H-1B visa could be a silver lining
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, Monday, September 22, 2025: India's equity markets are likely to see selling pressure on Monday, led by the information technology stocks, as traders brace for the impact of the US President's immigration overhaul.
Donald Trump over the weekend signed an executive order raising the H-1B application fee to $100,000, from the earlier $2,000–5,000. The White House clarified it will be a one-time payment, effective September 21, potentially pressuring margins of Indian outsourcers.
IT companies are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday, analysts said, adding the falling dependence on the H-1B visa in the last few years could be a silver lining. Motilal Oswal noted that around 20 per cent of employees at the top five IT services firms are currently based on-site.
Amidst this, the GIFT Nifty was down 80 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 25,334, as of 7:45 AM.
Meanwhile, most stock markets in Asia traded higher after positive momentum post the telephonic conversation between Trump and his Chinese counterpart. Trump said he would meet with Xi on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Japan's Nikkei was up 1.4 per cent after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) unveiled a plan to offload its massive exchange-traded fund holdings. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.9 per cent, last checked.
On Friday, stocks on Wall Street closed higher amid expectations of more rate cuts in upcoming policy meetings. The S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.49 per cent and 0.72 per cent higher, respectively.
Domestic cues
Back home, the new Goods and Services tax (GST) rates come into effect today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the next day's dawn would bring with it a "savings festival", and exhorted citizens to embrace "swadeshi".
Also, the Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US today, in a bid to calm trade tensions between the countries.
Nifty levels to watch
The short-term trend remains positive, but a mild pullback is possible. Support is at 25,150 and holding above this level could lead the index to 25,500 and then 26,000, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
IPOs today
In the mainboard space, the issue of Ivalue Infosolutions will close today, while IPO of GK Energy and Saatvik Green Energy will enter the second day. The issues of Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer Products will open for subscription will open today. In the SME segment, four issues will remain active today, including the listing og TechD Cybersecurity.
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: VMS TMT IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The share allotment of VMS TMT’s initial public offering (VMS TMT IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 22, 2025.
The public offering, valued at around ₹148.50crore, received solid demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹94–₹99 per share, with a lot size of 199 shares, the issue was subscribed 102.26 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 227.09 times.
This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 120.80 times and 47.88 times, respectively. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Indian stock market’s huge underperformance during the last one-year compared to most markets of the world, is likely to end soon. But a runaway rally is unlikely since high valuations continue to be a concern.
The present low interest rate regime will aid the consumption boost and will also facilitate increase in credit demand. This has the potential to boost the profitability of financials. Banking stocks which have been under pressure from NIM compression fears are fairly valued and have the potential to deliver decent returns.
View by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments Limited
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
The market is likely to witness a dualistic behaviour today with the IT sector getting impacted by the H1B visa issue and and the domestic consumption themes responding to the potential big boost to consumption coming from the lower GST rates kicking-in from today. This festival season is likely to witness one of the best consumption booms in recent times.
The market is likely to witness a dualistic behaviour today with the IT sector getting impacted by the H1B visa issue and and the domestic consumption themes responding to the potential big boost to consumption coming from the lower GST rates kicking-in from today. This festival season is likely to witness one of the best consumption booms in recent times.
Indian stock market’s huge underperformance during the last one-year compared to most markets of the world, is likely to end soon. But a runaway rally is unlikely since high valuations continue to be a concern.
The present low interest rate regime will aid the consumption boost and will also facilitate increase in credit demand. This has the potential to boost the profitability of financials. Banking stocks which have been under pressure from NIM compression fears are fairly valued and have the potential to deliver decent returns.
View by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments Limited
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks edge up as Trump visa crackdown weighs on market sentiment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks inched up and the dollar was steady on Monday as traders pondered the US monetary policy path after the Federal Reserve's rate cut last week, while President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown on worker visas kept sentiment in check.
The focus will be on Indian and tech stocks after the Trump administration said on Friday it would ask companies to pay $100,000 per year for new H-1B worker visas, a blow to the tech sector that relies on skilled workers from India and China.
US stock futures eased in early trading with the S&P futures down 0.1 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.09 per cent higher. Tokyo's Nikkei rose 1 per cent after dropping on Friday. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,12,140
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,12,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,34,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,790.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,140 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,12,250 in Chennai. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stock picks for today, Sep 22: Ashok Leyland, Torrent Power, and more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock recommendations:
Torrent Power
Torrent Power
BUY : ₹1,265 & ₹1,245 | TGT: ₹1,400/₹1,425 (10-12 per cent) | SL: ₹1,200
Torrent Power is emerging as a strong long candidate with both quant signals and technical structure aligning. Rollover at 92 per cent compared to 85 per cent in the previous expiry, Open interest up by 38 per cent month-on-month alongside a 4 per cent price gain indicates positional traders are carrying longs with higher conviction. Delivery volumes have also picked up to 38 per cent against a three-month average pointing to steady accumulation. Options positioning further validates the bullish stance, with a firm base at ₹1,240-₹1,220 (Put OI concentration) and a relatively open upside towards ₹1,550–₹1,600. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Offshoring likely to get lift, IT cos may take a hit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: H-1B applications filed has already fallen by nearly 80 per cent over the past decade, underscoring how the visa’s importance to Indian IT has been steadily waning long before the latest shock. Industry experts and analysts point
out that this will still impact the sector, especially at a time when growth has been slow due to global uncertainty. Issues will remain active today, including JD Cables, Siddhi Cotspin, Solvex Edibles and and Prime Cable Industries. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the mainboard space, the issue of Ivalue Infosolutions will close today, while IPO of GK Energy and Saatvik Green Energy will enter the second day. The issues of Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer Products will open for subscription will open today.
In the SME segment, four issues will remain active today, including JD Cables, Siddhi Cotspin, Solvex Edibles and and Prime Cable Industries.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic cues to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The new Goods and Services tax (GST) rates come into effect today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the next day's dawn would bring with it a "savings festival", and exhorted citizens to embrace "swadeshi".
Also, the Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US today, in a bid to calm trade tensions between the countries.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks advance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific shares advanced Monday, tracking Wall Street’s Friday rally, as investors digested China’s decision to hold its benchmark lending rates steady for a fourth straight month. The People’s Bank of China kept the one-year loan prime rate at 3.0 per cent and the five-year rate at 3.5 per cent, even after the US Federal Reserve cut rates last week.
Key Asian indices, including the Nikkei, Topix, Kospi, and ASX 200, were up between 0.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent. Meanwhile, US futures showed little movement after the Dow Jones, S&P 500 closed at record highs on Friday. Nasdaq, too, closed in the green zone.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks brace for H-1B impact
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump over the weekend signed an executive order raising the H-1B application fee to $100,000, from the earlier $2,000–5,000. The White House clarified it will be a one-time payment, effective September 21, potentially pressuring margins of Indian outsourcers.
IT companies are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday, analysts said, adding the falling dependence on the H-1B visa in the last few years could be a silver lining. Motilal Oswal noted that around 20 per cent of employees at the top five IT services firms are currently based on-site. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : H1B Visa MARKETS LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex US President Trump Asian markets Gift Nifty Crude Oil Price Gold Prices US markets Wall Street rises Nifty IT IPOs SME IPOs FII flows DII GST Revamp
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:59 AM IST