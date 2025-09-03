Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Caplin Point's unit gets USFDA nod for generic milrinone lactate injection

Caplin Point's unit gets USFDA nod for generic milrinone lactate injection

The approved injection is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the reference listed drug PRIMACOR in dextrose 5 per cent, by Sanofi Aventis US LLC

Injections, Injection syringe

Milrinone is indicated for the short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pharma firm Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday said its arm Caplin Steriles Ltd has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic milrinone lactate in 5 per cent dextrose injection indicated for the short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) milrinone lactate in 5 per cent Dextrose Injection of strengths 20 mg/100 mL and 40 mg/200 mL in single-dose infusion bags, Caplin Point Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The approved injection is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the reference listed drug PRIMACOR in dextrose 5 per cent, by Sanofi Aventis US LLC, it added.

 

Milrinone is indicated for the short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure, the company said.

Citing IQVIA (IMS Health) data, the company said milrinone lactate in 5 per cent dextrose injection had sales of approximately USD 11 million in the US for the 12-month period ended July 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Renewable energy, climate

Govt to test battery storage at coal plants as solar power surges

realty sector, real estate

India's top cities hold 106 mn sq ft TOD real estate potential: CBRE

diamond industry

Surat diamond traders express concern as 50% US tariffs hit exports

Pharma

Tariffs, costs, and shifting strategies: Indian pharma's new playbookpremium

chips, semiconductors, semiconductor

Deeptech terrain is one of big promises, small cheques: Tracxn datapremium

Topics : Caplin Point Laboratories US Food and Drug Administration Heart diseases Heart Problem USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon