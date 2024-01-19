Stock market LIVE: Sensex surges 600 pts, Nifty tops 21600 led by IT stocks

Stock market live updates: In a strong rebound from a three-day slump, equity benchmark indices surged at Friday's open. The BSE Sensex jumped 600 points to 71,786 and the NSE Nifty rose 148 points to reclaim 21,600.
Tech M, Wipro, Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Ultratech led Sensex gains, rising 1-2 per cent. Coal India was the additional Nifty winner.
On the flip side, IndusInd Bank and Apollo Hospital were the only frontline stocks in red.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also gained strength, rising 0.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT, financials and media indices led sectoral gains, up over 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Dixon Tech fell 3.6 per cent after its unit in Noida was searched by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
An important trend in the market which has implications for retail investors is the revival of the tug of war between FIIs and DIIs.
FPIs have sold equity massively for Rs 20,480 crores during the last two days. This is partly in response to the rising bond yields in the US where the 10-year yield has risen to 4.16% and partly due to the high valuation in the Indian stock market.
Since the largest chunk of FII AUM is in banks, they have been selling in banks, mainly HDFC bank.
Investors should remember that in the tug of war between FIIs and DIIs in recent years, DIIs always won in the medium to long-term even though FII selling can cause short-term pain.
FII selling due to external factors has always been opportunities to buy. This time is no different.
Mid and small cap segments are strong despite excessive valuations because there is sustained buying and no selling pressure from FIIs. This anomaly will be corrected in due course.
Source: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Magnum Ventures rallies 3% as it fixes Jan 25 as Record Date for Rights Issue
>> The Board has approved Rights Issue worth Rs 48.92 crore. It has fixed the Record Date as Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Metro Brands drops over 3% post weak Q3 earnings
>> The Board has approved an Interim Dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each for FY24. The Record Date for the same will be January 31, 2024.
>> Its net profit fell 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 97.81 crore.
Supreme Petrochem in red as Co says Houthi attacks affecting exports
>> It reported net sales of Rs 1,183.32 crore in Q3FY24 as compared to Rs 1,177.39 crore a year ago. The company, further, posted net profit of Rs 67.66 crore, down 25 per cent from profit of Rs 89.85 crore posted last year.
>> The company, however, said, missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial ships starting from late November is impacting exports of the company's products to USA, and Europe including Turkey.
Ministry of Renewable Energy appoints REC as Solar Programme implementing agency
>> The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, has designated REC Limited as the overall Programme Implementation Agency for Rooftop Solar (RTS) programme.
Tata Steel up 1%; company plans to shutdown Port Talbot Steelworks in UK
Tata Steel has rejected a trade union proposal to keep the blast furnaces operational at Port Talbot Steelworks in Wales, the UK, potentially jeopardising nearly 3,000 jobs, according to a report by the Guardian.
ALERT:: Reliance trades flat ahead of Q3 results
Sector Alert:: Nifty Financial Servies up 1%; NBFCs lead
Sector Alert:: Nifty IT index up over 1%; TCS gains 2%
Market check:: Broader indices move in tandem with benchmark Nifty 50; India Vix dips 2%
ALERT:: IndusInd Bank sole loser among Nifty 50, Sensex 30 post Q3 numbers
IndusInd Bank reported a little over 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit at Rs 2,297.9 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY24). Its net interest income (NII) grew 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,295.7 crore.
Nifty 50 Gainers:: Tech M, Eicher Motors, HCL Tech up over 2%
Sensex 30 Heatmap:: IT, financial shares among early movers
Opening Bell:: Nfity 50 reclaims 21,600-level, up 180 pts
Opening Bell:: BSE Sensex up over 600 pts
ALERT:: Sensex up 600 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty atop 21,600
US President Biden hits Trump, says 2024 rival wants stock market crash
The president during a Thursday event in North Carolina hit Trump for predicting the economy will crater and hoping any stock market crash happens under Biden’s watch. Read
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF first to cross $1 billion threshold in inflows
BlackRock Inc.’s Bitcoin exchange-traded fund passed $1 billion in investor inflows, making it the first in the group of nine new ETFs directly holding the cryptocurrency to surpass the milestone since the funds started trading last week. Read
Nifty FMCG downturn possible below 55,150; Nifty Realty to be rangebound
A prospective downturn is anticipated, contingent upon the index breaching the crucial threshold of 55150.
For near-term traders, pivotal support levels are identified at 54280, 53420, and 52180, providing key markers for risk management. Read
Bull Spread strategy for Lupin Jan expiry amid long build-up in futures
Long build up is seen in Lupin Futures Thursday where Open Interest rose 4.5 per cent (Prov) with stock rising 1.85 per cent. Read