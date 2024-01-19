Stock market LIVE: Sensex surges 600 pts, Nifty tops 21600 led by IT stocks

Stock market live updates: In a strong rebound from a three-day slump, equity benchmark indices surged at Friday's open. The BSE Sensex jumped 600 points to 71,786 and the NSE Nifty rose 148 points to reclaim 21,600.

Tech M, Wipro, Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Ultratech led Sensex gains, rising 1-2 per cent. Coal India was the additional Nifty winner.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank and Apollo Hospital were the only frontline stocks in red.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also gained strength, rising 0.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT, financials and media indices led sectoral gains, up over 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Dixon Tech fell 3.6 per cent after its unit in Noida was searched by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.