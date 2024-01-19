Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock market LIVE: Asia rebounds after days of losses as US sees tech rally

Stock market LIVE updates, January 19, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 21,535

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are eyeing a flat start on Friday as investors may remain on the sidelines at the end of a week that saw significant losses. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 21,535. 

IT stocks may get a leg up by an overnight tech-rally in the US. The Nasdaq closed 1.35 per cent higher. Dow and S&P 500 rose 0.54 and 0.88 per cent, respectively. 
 
Asian markets also ended their losing spree this morning with Nikkei soaring 1.5 per cent. Kospi and ASX 200 rose up to 1 per cent. Hang Seng was up 0.5 per cent.  

Back home, Q3 earnings of Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement and Paytm will remain on the radar.
7:51 AM

US markets rebound led by tech gains

The Nasdaq saw the highest gains overnight in the US. Nasdaq 100 meanwhile hit a record high. 
7:44 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

