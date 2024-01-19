Stock market LIVE: Asia rebounds after days of losses as US sees tech rally
Stock market LIVE updates, January 19, 2024: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 21,535
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are eyeing a flat start on Friday as investors may remain on the sidelines at the end of a week that saw significant losses. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 21,535.
IT stocks may get a leg up by an overnight tech-rally in the US. The Nasdaq closed 1.35 per cent higher. Dow and S&P 500 rose 0.54 and 0.88 per cent, respectively.
Asian markets also ended their losing spree this morning with Nikkei soaring 1.5 per cent. Kospi and ASX 200 rose up to 1 per cent. Hang Seng was up 0.5 per cent.
Back home, Q3 earnings of Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement and Paytm will remain on the radar.
Back home, Q3 earnings of Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement and Paytm will remain on the radar.
7:51 AM
US markets rebound led by tech gains
The Nasdaq saw the highest gains overnight in the US. Nasdaq 100 meanwhile hit a record high.
7:44 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street Midcap smallcap Markets Sensex Nifty Q3 results Reliance Industries HUL
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 7:44 AM IST