Stock market LIVE: Asia rebounds after days of losses as US sees tech rally

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are eyeing a flat start on Friday as investors may remain on the sidelines at the end of a week that saw significant losses. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 21,535.

IT stocks may get a leg up by an overnight tech-rally in the US. The Nasdaq closed 1.35 per cent higher. Dow and S&P 500 rose 0.54 and 0.88 per cent, respectively.

