Sensex (0.04%)
69851.66 + 26.06
Nifty (0.04%)
20977.25 + 7.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
6744.55 + 45.65
Nifty Midcap (0.40%)
44578.95 + 178.75
Nifty Bank (0.17%)
47343.45 + 81.45
Heatmap

RBI cautions against misleading advertisements on loan waiver offers

These entities, it said, seem to be actively promoting many such campaigns across the print media as well as social media platforms

RBI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Monday cautioned public not to fall prey to misleading advertisements related to loan waiver offers in print media as well as on social media platforms.
In a statement, the RBI said it has noticed certain misleading advertisements enticing borrowers by offering loan waivers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
These entities, it said, seem to be actively promoting many such campaigns across the print media as well as social media platforms.
There are also reports of such entities charging a service/legal fee for issuing 'debt waiver certificates' without any authority.
The central bank further said that in certain locations, campaigns related to debt waiver offers are being run by a few persons, which undermine the efforts of banks in enforcing their rights.
"Such entities are misrepresenting that dues to financial institutions including banks need not be repaid. Such activities undermine the stability of financial institutions and, above all, the interest of the depositors," the RBI said.
RBI cautioned that associating with such entities can result in direct financial losses.
Members of the public are cautioned not to fall prey to such false and misleading campaigns and report such incidents to law enforcement agencies, the central bank said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

India seeks 5 yr patent waiver for Covid diagnostics, therapeutics from WTO

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

Telangana releases Rs 5,809 cr towards loan waiver of 900,000 farmers

Connected lending: Influence of business houses likely to be curbed

Sebi to introduce fast track concept for public issuance of debt securities

FinMin to empanel bankers, law firms for OFS disinvestment, dribbling

Need to move towards data-based lending: Financial Services Secretary

UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutes raised to Rs 5 lakh

Topics : RBI loans misleading advertisements finance sector

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon