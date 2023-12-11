Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 70,000, Nifty at 21K; Dr Reddy dips 6%
Stock Market LIVE on December 11, 2023: The BSE Sensex crossed the historic 70,000 mark and the NSE Nifty50 held above 21,000
SI Reporter New Delhi
Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices continued their record-hitting spree on Monday. With nominal gains of 200 pts, the BSE Sensex crossed the historic 70,000 mark and the NSE Nifty50 held above 21,000.
ONGC, HCL Tech, Tech M, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Tata Motors led gains on the Sensex, while Asian Paints, M&M, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's were the top frontline laggards.
Among these, Dr Reddy's led losses, sinking 6 per cent on receiving Form 483 with 3 observations from the US FDA for its R&D unit in Bachupally, Hyderabad.
Nifty Pharma lost 1 per cent, leading losses among sectors. In comparison, FMCG, Realty and IT indices held firm gains.
Among these, Dr Reddy's led losses, sinking 6 per cent on receiving Form 483 with 3 observations from the US FDA for its R&D unit in Bachupally, Hyderabad.
Nifty Pharma lost 1 per cent, leading losses among sectors. In comparison, FMCG, Realty and IT indices held firm gains.
The BSE MidCap index was up 0.3 per cent and the SmallCap index rose by 0.6 per cent.
9:56 AM
BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: Subros zooms 13%, Star Health 8%; KIOCL down 4%
9:46 AM
BSE MidCap Heatmap:: Yes Bank, IRFC soar up to 4%; CG Power down
9:37 AM
Sector ALERT:: Pharma index down 1%; Dr.Reddy's slumps 6%
9:31 AM
Market check:: Nifty SmallCap indces outperform; VIX jumps 5%
9:28 AM
ALERT:: Sensex tops 70,000-mark, up nearly 200 pts
chart
9:23 AM
Sensex Heatmap:: IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech gain up to 1%; Asian Paints down 1%
9:19 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty gyrates between zones in early deals
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 60-odd points higher at 69,887 in opening ticks
9:08 AM
ALERT:: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty holds 20,950
9:03 AM
Currency alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.39/$
8:59 AM
Smallcap pie grows as retail investor faith soars, shows Capitaline data
Retail investors now own a bigger slice of smallcap companies than at the start of 2023–24 (FY24), underscoring their growing conviction about investing in this red-hot space. Read
8:54 AM
Watch: What will keep the markets busy this week?
December has been a bumper month for equity markets so far with Nifty index crossing 21,000 on Friday and the Sensex eyeing 70,000 level. Which factors will influence the market’s direction this week?
8:49 AM
Nifty in overbought zone, Wait for dips in Nifty Bank before fresh buying
The Nifty 50 Index continues its bullish trajectory, marking yet another new lifetime high on both short-term and near-term charts. Despite the prevailing bullish trend, the ascent towards 21100 presents a formidable challenge, acting as a stiff resistance barrier. Read
8:44 AM
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company received an order worth Rs 1,145 crore from ONGC for laying approximately 44.4 km of subsea pipelines in 19 segments.
Ramco Cements: The company's Kolimigundla clinker plant capacity has been increased to 3.15 MTPA from 2.5 MTPA. Read
Stocks to Watch: Mazagon Dock, Tata Motors, REC, Blue Dart, Cipla, Lloyd
Tata Motors: The automaker said it would increase the price of its commercial vehicles effective January 2024 by up to 3 per cent. The price increase is to offset the residual impact of past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company received an order worth Rs 1,145 crore from ONGC for laying approximately 44.4 km of subsea pipelines in 19 segments.
Ramco Cements: The company's Kolimigundla clinker plant capacity has been increased to 3.15 MTPA from 2.5 MTPA. Read
8:38 AM
DIIs sell shares worth Rs 434 crore Friday
8:34 AM
FPIs buy shares worth 3,632 crore on Friday
8:30 AM
A tango: Indian equity market valuation rises as US bond yields ease
The Indian equity market valuation has been moving in tandem with the US 10-year treasury yield. While the benchmark US bond yield has witnessed a nearly 70 basis point decline since the end of October this year, dropping from 4.93 per cent to 4.23 per cent on Friday, the Sensex earnings yield has slipped by nearly 45 basis points. Read
8:25 AM
Rupee closes 3 paise weaker on Friday
8:21 AM
Brent recoups from last week's low; back above $75
8:17 AM
Gift Nifty futures flat
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Dalal Street Gift Nifty Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock market Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders REC
First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 08:11 AM IST