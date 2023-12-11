Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 70,000, Nifty at 21K; Dr Reddy dips 6%

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices continued their record-hitting spree on Monday. With nominal gains of 200 pts, the BSE Sensex crossed the historic 70,000 mark and the NSE Nifty50 held above 21,000.

ONGC, HCL Tech, Tech M, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Tata Motors led gains on the Sensex, while Asian Paints, M&M, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's were the top frontline laggards.



Among these, Dr Reddy's led losses, sinking 6 per cent on receiving Form 483 with 3 observations from the US FDA for its R&D unit in Bachupally, Hyderabad.



Nifty Pharma lost 1 per cent, leading losses among sectors. In comparison, FMCG, Realty and IT indices held firm gains.



The BSE MidCap index was up 0.3 per cent and the SmallCap index rose by 0.6 per cent.