Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals weak open for India, tracking muted global markets
Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark equity indices were likely headed for a slower start on Wednesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures, tracking weakness in global markets.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Markets in India were likely headed for a slower start on Wednesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading around 100 points behind Nifty futures' last close, at 7:35 AM, following weakness in global markets.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 pared their early gains to settle in the red on Tuesday.
The BSE Sensex closed 152.93 points lower, or 0.19 per cent down, at 81,820.12, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,057.35, down 70.60 points, or 0.28 per cent.
In the broader markets, smallcap stocks outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending higher by 1.11 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.21 per cent ahead.
Nifty Realty index outperformed all the other sectoral indices, ending higher by 2.05 per cent. Meanwhile, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Nifty Bank, Media, and select healthcare stocks also ended in the green.
On the other hand, Financial Services, IT, Metal, PSU Bank, Auto, and OMC closed in red on Tuesday.
That apart, Japan’s Nikkei was leading the losses in lower Asia-Pacific markets, after Wall Street closed in negative territory on Tuesday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.8 per cent, and the broad-based Topix was lower by 1.13 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally ahead by 0.08 per cent, while mainland China's Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 were down by 0.14 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading lowed by 0.2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.89 per cent.
Investors will keep an eye out for more stimulus measures as the country's housing minister is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Thursday morning, as per a statement from the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.
Wall Street closed down on Tuesday, following global stocks lower as a weak sales forecast from European chip fabrication equipment maker ASML weighed on tech shares, while crude extended its slide due to easing supply worries and weakening demand.
The three major US indexes ended the session in negative territory, with the S&P 500 and the Dow easing back from Monday's record closing highs.
Financial firms Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America all posted better-than-expected profit, while healthcare companies UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson results underwhelmed investors.
But Netherlands-based chip equipment maker ASML posted third quarter results that surprised markets with weak bookings and lower-than-expected sales forecasts, dour news that proved contagious to the US chip sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324.60 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 42,740.62, the S&P 500 fell 44.54 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 5,815.31 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 187.10 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 18,315.59.
European stocks posted their largest one-day percentage drop in over two weeks, weighed by tech stocks.
Meanwhile, investors remained focused on the European Central Bank's rate decision on Thursday.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 6.20 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 850.98. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.8 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 19.22 points, or 0.92 per cent.
Emerging market stocks fell 11.40 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 1,148.66.
Oil prices slid to a near two-week low, extending Monday's losses amid easing supply pressures arising from the conflict in the Middle East, amid reports Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden's administration that Israel would avoid striking Iranian oil targets.
Additionally, OPEC and the International Energy Agency both lowered their global demand forecasts, mostly due to weakness in China.
US crude tumbled 4.40 per cent to $70.58 per barrel, while Brent fell to $74.25 per barrel, down 4.14 per cent on the day.
Benchmark US Treasury yields edged lower, pausing after touching a 2-1/2 month high in the wake of soft manufacturing data
from the New York Federal Reserve.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.7 basis points to 4.036 per cent, from 4.073 per cent late on Friday.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 1.1 basis points to 3.952 per cent, from 3.941 per cent late on Friday.
The dollar was nominally lower against a basket of world currencies amid wagers that the Federal Reserve will proceed with modest rate cuts in the near term.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 103.24.
Gold gained traction, lifted by lower Treasury yields. Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,661.80 an ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to start US, Mexico visit from today; IMF, WB meets on agenda
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank during her 10-day official visit to the US and Mexico, which begins on Wednesday.
FM will also take part in G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors meetings, besides bilateral meetings with many countries and organisations during the October 16 to 26 visit. READ MORE
8:29 AM
“The RBI aims to establish a global model of risk-focused supervision by fostering a strong risk discovery and compliance culture, building a ‘through-the-cycle’ risk assessment framework. RBI is working to create a comprehensive data analytics ecosystem to support its supervisory functions,” said Swaminathan, speaking at the RBI@90 High Level Conference. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI looking to establish a global model of risk-focused supervision: DG
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to engage more with the central banks of the global south and aims to establish a global model of risk-focused supervision, said Swaminathan J, deputy governor, RBI, on Tuesday.
8:22 AM
Stocks To Watch: Adani Energy, Cochin Shipyard, HDFC Life, Vi, Ola Electric
Reliance Industries:RIL's oil-to-chemicals business is expected to face continued pressure, with analysts anticipating softness in performance for the next few quarters. However, upcoming new energy operations may provide a future boost.
IndiGo:The company has received SEBI approval for its venture capital fund, IndiGo Ventures, aimed at investing in startups innovating in aviation and related sectors. This move signifies IndiGo's commitment to fostering innovation in its operational ecosystem.
Adani Energy Solutions:AESL has acquired two project special purpose vehicles from PFC Consulting for approximately Rs 38 crore. This acquisition includes 100 per cent equity shares of Jamnagar Transmission Ltd and Navinal Transmission Ltd, which are involved in expanding power transmission networks in Gujarat.
PVR Inox:The company reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, with a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, compared to a profit of Rs 166 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 19 per cent to Rs 162.2 crore, driven by a 25 per cent drop in ticket sales. The company is focusing on upcoming multi-starrer films like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to boost footfall and profitability. PVR Inox aims to add 110-120 screens by March 2025, despite closing 42 underperforming screens.
Mastek:US-based Capital Group divested a 1.7 per cent stake in Mastek for over Rs 148 crore, reducing its holding to 6.24 per cent. Read more
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: If Nifty Bank breaks this resistance then it could move to 53k; details
Nifty Bank Index: Consolidation with Range-Bound Movement
The Nifty Bank Index is currently trading in a defined range of 51,825 to 50,200. A breakout above or below this range will provide a clear direction for traders. Until then, the index is expected to remain in a consolidation phase. If the index breaks above 51,825, it could move towards the next resistance levels of 52,325, 52,850, and potentially 53,000. Read more
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vijaya Diagnostic, Mastek; top technical bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec
Buy Vijaya Diagnostic | CMP: Rs 1,075 | Target Rs. 1,180| Stop-loss Rs 1,025
Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Stock has entered in to bullish momentum zone. Stock has registered fresh all time highs. Healthcare and diagnostic sector has been outperforming for last couple of months. Stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly chart. Read more
8:18 AM
Share Market Today: Bajaj Auto Q2 nos, Oil falls, Hyundai Motor IPO Day 2
Stock Market Today, October 16, 2024:GIFT Nifty signals a weak start for Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex. At 6:30 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading about 49 points lower at 25,069, suggesting a negative start for Indian markets.
Domestic triggers
Back home, investors will focus on Bajaj Auto's results, expected later today. Analysts are optimistic about major revenue growth, projecting an increase of up to 25 per cent year-over-year, driven by robust domestic and export sales of two-wheelers. A notable shift towards premium motorcycles is anticipated to enhance average realisations by approximately 7.2 per cent. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 16
Buy HAL CMP: Rs 4,575 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,430 | Target: Rs 4,850
A Double Bottom pattern has appeared on the daily chart with an upward breakout which suggest a possible trend reversal. Bounce back is visible from lower zones across defence space after underperformance of past four months. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover which supports the upward momentum. Read more
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil futures trade at $74.40 per barrel
The Crude oil futures traded at $74.40 per barrel on Wednesday.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints negative opening for Sensex, Nifty
The GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative opening for the Indian bourses, quoting 80 points lower to Nifty50 futures at 25,038 level.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets in red
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 1.95 [er cent. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.75 per cent. Mainland China's CSI index slipped 0.9 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.4 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8 per cent.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight in the US, stocks tumbled amid the corporate earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 324.80 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 42,740.42, after reaching a fresh intraday high before retreating. The S&P 500 declined by 0.76 per cent to finish at 5,815.26, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.01 per cent, closing at 18,315.59.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
