Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Cipla, Alkem eye Rs 4,000 crore stake in India's largest stent manufacturer

Cipla, Alkem eye Rs 4,000 crore stake in India's largest stent manufacturer

India's largest stent manufacturer, Sahajanand Medical Technologies is also reportedly exploring a public listing on the domestic market

Cipla plans acquisitions to take top spot in South Africa drug market

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cipla and Alkem Laboratories have emerged as the leading contenders to acquire a controlling stake in Mumbai-based Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), India’s largest cardiac stent manufacturer. This comes after private equity giants KKR, TPG Capital, and Apax Partners withdrew from the race, having initially shown interest, reported The Economic Times citing sources.

The deal, expected to value SMT between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 crore, is anticipated to see binding offers submitted by next week. Sources told The Economic Times that SMT’s promoters, the Kotadia family, are planning to retain a minority stake in the company, likely holding onto 15-20 per cent post-transaction. Other shareholders are also expected to divest their holdings in this high-stakes deal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Currently, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and Samara Capital collectively own 49 per cent of SMT, while Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund holds a 6 per cent stake. The Kotadia family controls the remaining 45 per cent.
In parallel to this potential sale, the medical device company is reportedly exploring a public listing on the domestic market, should the stake sale fail to meet shareholder expectations. Insiders suggest an initial public offering (IPO) could yield a higher valuation for the company.

SMT’s IPO plans on hold since 2022
 

The medical device company initially filed for a Rs 1,500 crore IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2022 but paused those plans. Established in 1993 by Dhirajlal Kotadia, SMT currently holds a 31 per cent share of the drug-eluting stent (DES) market in India and has been expanding its presence in Europe. In FY24, the company reported Rs 900 crore in revenue, alongside earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of around Rs 140 crore. Shareholders are reportedly seeking valuation that is 25 times the company’s earnings.

Cardiac stent market sees strong growth
 

India’s coronary stent market, valued at Rs 1,300 crore, is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent. Global giants such as Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic dominate, holding a combined 60 per cent share of the domestic market. Indian manufacturers, including SMT, Translumina, and Meril Life Sciences, together control around 18-20 per cent of the market.

More From This Section

vistara

Vistara stood out by empowering frontline employees: Chairman Bhaskar Bhat

Primus senior living

Senior living company Primus announces raising $20 mn in seed funding

FILE PHOTO: Ola electric scooters are seen outside the Ola Electric Service Centre, in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October 25, 2023. REUTERS

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric engages EY for urgent service overhaul

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma CDMO arm gets Rs 801 cr from investors in pre-listing round

Bullet train, train, railway

BEML wins Rs 866.87 crore contract to build 'Made in India' bullet trains


With Cipla and Alkem leading the charge for SMT’s acquisition, this deal could significantly reshape the competitive landscape of India’s growing cardiac stent market.

Also Read

medicine, Drugs

UBS fears slowdown in India, US pharma markets; gives 'Sell' on 4 stocks

Cipla

MK Hamied steps down as Cipla's Vice Chairman on account of age, health

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sun Pharma, Cipla among top picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Drugs medicine

USFDA scrutiny delays generic drug approvals for major Indian pharma firms

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Topics : Cipla Alkem Labs Sahajanand Medical Technologies BS Web Reports Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon