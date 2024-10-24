Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia mixed, US declines
Stock Market Live: Markets in India were likely headed for a positive start on Thursday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading around 50 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 24, 2024: Markets in India were likely to remain driven by the continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), amid a decline on Wall Street ahead of US presidential elections
Before market open at 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,529, around 50 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Investors in the domestic market would also keep an eye on the October month Flash manufacturing PMI data set to be released on Thursday.
Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Wednesday's choppy session to settle in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 138.74 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 80,081.98, while the Nifty 50 dropped 36.60 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 24,435.50.
IT stocks outperformed in an otherwise weak market, with the Nifty IT index ending higher by 2.38 per cent.
Among other sectoral indices, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Consumer Durables, and PSU Bank managed to settle in the green, while Auto, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs ended with loses on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday morning after the overnight decline in US stocks on on Wall Street.
South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.37 per cent after the country's third-quarter GDP growth came in at 0.1 per cent quarter on quarter, missing Reuters' estimates of 0.5 per cent growth, and following a 0.2 per cent decline in the second quarter.
The small-cap Kosdaq declined 1.08 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.48 per cent, while the Topix was up marginally.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.14 per cent.
In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.54 per cent, and the CSI300 was down 0.56 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.77 per cent.
That apart, global stocks edged lower on Wednesday amid tepid trading ahead of the US election, while gold prices retreated from record highs, dragged down by gains in the US dollar.
Investors are also rethinking how much the Federal Reserve might need to cut interest rates after the most recent US economic data pointed to an economy that continues to expand and create jobs.
On Wall Street, all the three main indices finished lower, driven by losses in consumer discretionary, technology and communication services stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96 per cent to 42,514.95, the S&P 500 fell 0.92 per cent to 5,797.42 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.60 per cent to 18,276.65.
The MSCI All-World index lost 0.79 per cent, while in Europe, the STOXX 600 finished down 0.30 per cent.
The chances of Republican candidate Donald Trump beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris have recently edged higher on betting websites, though opinion polls show the race to the White House remains too tight to call.
The prospect of another Trump presidency has been in focus for investors, as his policies include tariffs and restrictions on undocumented immigration, among other measures, which are expected to push up inflation.
Gold retreated after hitting record highs amid gains in the US dollar. Demand for safe-haven gold is partly driven by US election worries and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe.
Bullion, which has risen 33 per cent this year, was last down 1.19 per cent at $2,715.62 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,741.50 an ounce. It hit a record high of $2,758.37 earlier in the session.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.26 per cent to 104.37.
Oil prices fell after data showed US crude inventories rose by more than expected even as refining activity rebounded.
Brent crude futures settled at $74.96 per barrel, down 1.42 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down 1.35 per cent at $70.77. (With inputs from Reuters.)
Meeting of Parl PAC to be held tomorrow, Sebi chief to appear: Report
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is scheduled to appear before the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee in the national capital on Thursday, sources said.
The meeting will be held in Delhi on Thursday at 11 am. The PAC is headed by K C Venugopal of the Congress.
The meeting will be held in Delhi on Thursday at 11 am. The PAC is headed by K C Venugopal of the Congress. READ MORE
Stocks to Watch, Oct 24: HUL, AU Small Fin Bank, Piramal Ent, Pidilite Ind
In Q2FY25, Hindustan Unilever reported a consolidated revenue increase of 1.93 per cent to Rs 15,926 crore YoY, while Ebitda saw a slight decline of 0.1 per cent to Rs 3,793 crore. The Ebitda margin decreased by 48 bps to 23.81 per cent, and net profit fell by 2.33 per cent to Rs 2,595 crore. Despite a 2.3 per cent year-on-year decline in second-quarter profit, HUL met analysts' estimates and announced an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share.
The proposal — on the lines of the model followed in the commodities market — is aimed at mitigating risk around physical settlement and payment of margins. READ MORE
Mkt regulator Sebi mulls options to future switch for single stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a proposal to convert single stock options into futures contracts a day before expiry.
The proposal — on the lines of the model followed in the commodities market — is aimed at mitigating risk around physical settlement and payment of margins. READ MORE
Nifty Pvt Bank, Auto indices: Check resistance, support & other key levels
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Private Banks Index is currently experiencing a downward trend, supported by short-term moving averages, all of which are sloping downwards.
The ongoing correction has brought the index near a critical support level at 25,350. If the index closes below this level, it could trigger fresh selling pressure, leading to the next support levels at 25,165, 25,050, and 24,650.
Traders should monitor the 25,350 level closely, as any decisive close below this mark would signal further weakness in the index. READ MORE
The ongoing correction has brought the index near a critical support level at 25,350. If the index closes below this level, it could trigger fresh selling pressure, leading to the next support levels at 25,165, 25,050, and 24,650.
Traders should monitor the 25,350 level closely, as any decisive close below this mark would signal further weakness in the index. READ MORE
Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying this stock on October 24
Markets remained volatile and ended slightly lower, taking a breather after Tuesday's decline. Following a flat opening, Nifty saw some recovery in the first half but was unable to sustain the gains, eventually closing near the day's low at 24,435.50. Most sectors, except IT, traded with a negative bias, with pharma, auto, and energy leading the losses. However, some relief in the broader indices helped ease the pressure after the sharp drop.
Market Today: ITC Q2, FII selling, Waaree, Deepak Builders IPO allotment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will closely monitor quarterly earnings reports alongside manufacturing, composite, and services Flash PMI data for October.
India cannot risk another bout of inflation and the monetary policy committee (MPC) must adopt a cautious approach to lowering interest rates, members of the rate-setting panel said in the minutes of the October meeting. READ MORE
Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.19 per cent to $75.85 at 8:15 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 95 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $71.72 as an exchange of heavy fire between Israel and Hezbollah continued to worry markets about supply.
Oil prices climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of the more than 1 per cent losses from the previous session after US crude inventories rose much more than estimated.
Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.19 per cent to $75.85 at 8:15 AM, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 95 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $71.72 as an exchange of heavy fire between Israel and Hezbollah continued to worry markets about supply.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Thursday morning after the overnight decline in US stocks on Wall Street.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wall Street, all the three main indices finished lower on Wednesday.
First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:43 AM IST