Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / India to see 20 times growth in computing capacity in 2024: Nvidia CEO

India to see 20 times growth in computing capacity in 2024: Nvidia CEO

Addressing concerns about job displacement, Huang asserted that while AI will not eliminate jobs outright, it will fundamentally change how they are performed

Huang

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, a country "dear" to the world's computer industry, is set to witness 20 times growth in compute capacities in 2024, and will soon be exporting impactful AI solutions, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 here, Huang emphasised Nvidia's commitment to expanding its ecosystem in India.

"India is very, very dear to the world's computer industry, central to the IT industry, at the centre and core of the IT of just about every single company in the world.

"Nvidia's ecosystem in India is very rich; 2024 will see a a 20 times growth in compute capacities in India," he said.

 

Huang described the current state of the industry as undergoing a "seismic change" due to AI advancements and suggested that India, which has traditionally been a hub for software exportation, is poised to become a leader in AI exportation in the future.

"India exported software; in the future, India will export AI," he said, pointing towards the country shifting from merely being a back office for software production to becoming a powerhouse in AI development and delivery.

More From This Section

iOS 18

iOS 18.2 developer beta: Apple tests more AI features, ChatGPT integration

Garmin Instinct Series

Garmin aims for double-digit growth in India, e-commerce expansion

PremiumA major challenge in unlocking the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is access to skilled talent, a problem that even India, with one of the largest AI talent pools, is grappling with.

Are campuses ready to cater to tech industry's demand on specialised talent

PremiumAI, Artificial Intelligence

Humans.ai eyes 'positive' Indian market with its AI Counselor tech

Tech wrap Oct 23

Tech wrap Oct 23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, iPad mini, WhatsApp and more

"India has focused on being a back office to produce software, the next generation of it will be of producing and delivering AI. It will be dramatically more impactful," he asserted.

"In the long term, I am hoping that all of us have our own AI co-pilots," he further said.

Addressing concerns about job displacement, Huang asserted that while AI will not eliminate jobs outright, it will fundamentally change how they are performed.

"AI will absolutely not take away a job, but the person who uses AI to do a job better will take away the job," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nvidia-Mukesh Ambani

India to lead AI age, says Mukesh Ambani as Nvidia launches Hindi model

Jensen Huang

Nvidia launches Hindi-language AI model in India as CEO Huang visits

SK Hynix

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix reports record profit, sees demand for AI chips

Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Huang targets more India growth through fresh partnerships

Nvidia

Nvidia's design flaw with Blackwell AI chips now fixed, says CEO Huang

Topics : Artificial intelligence Nvidia Hindi language semiconductor AI Models Mukesh Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon