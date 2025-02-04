Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This recently listed rail-related IPO surges 18%; up 119% from issue price

This recently listed rail-related IPO surges 18%; up 119% from issue price

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek hit a new high of Rs 634, surging 18% on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek hit a new high of Rs 634, as they surged 18.2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock of electrical cables has more-than-doubled or zoomed 119 per cent against the issue price of Rs 290 per share. The company made its stock market debut on January 14, 2025.
 
At 12:24 PM; Quadrant Future Tek was trading 17.7 per cent higher at Rs 631.20, as compared to 0.95 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled, with 6.07 lakh equity shares representing 15 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 
Quadrant is a research-focused company specialising in Train Control and Signalling Systems under the KAVACH project, enhancing safety and reliability for Indian Railways. It also manufactures specialty cables for railways, defence, and renewable energy, using advanced Electron Beam technology for superior performance. The company has received significant contracts for its KAVACH system and partners with RailTel to expand its deployment in India and abroad. Kavach is the most cost-effective Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system globally.
 
According to analysts at Elara Capital, Kavach is at the forefront given rising train accidents. Expect a sharp rise in approved vendors from three, led by low deployment (1,548rkm completed versus 68,584rkm), large order pipeline (bids for 15,000 kms in FY26; Kavach for 10,000 locos) and overall opportunity size at Rs 45,000 crore. 
 
Rail infra is another focus area, with an opportunity size of Rs 4.5 trillion from network expansion (new lines: Rs 2.6 trillion, gauge conversion: Rs 30,000 crore, doubling: Rs 1.7 trillion), as 73 per cent of the outlay is still to be spent. Also, the three new economic rail corridors proposed may add 40,000kms of new lines in the next 8-10 years (60 per cent of rail’s current network), the brokerage firm said in the railway sector update.

Also Read

L&T, larsen and toubro, larsen and toubro

Here's why L&T share gained 4% in trade on February 4; check reasons here

Brokerage, Market

Emami share price drops 5% as ex-dividend date kicks in; details here

ITC

ITC Q3 preview: Cigarette volume may remain resilient; FMCG biz to grow 6%

technical textiles

Bombay Dyeing share price surges 6% after Q3 results; more details here

Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine slips 9% post Q3 results as domestic orders fall 16% YoY

 
Meanwhile, among peers, Quadrant leads with an EBITDA margin of 24.1 per cent in FY24 and its return ratios are equally competitive. The industry forecast indicates a robust growth for the Indian Specialty Cable and Train Control System market projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8 per cent and 12.7 per cent from CY24E-CY30E period. 
 
Additionally, the strategic MoU signed with RailTel Corp. to provide KAVACH coupled with recent order win from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) of Rs 978.6 crore, solidifies the company’s position as a premier Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), SBI Securities had said in the IPO note.
 
The growing demand for automated railway safety systems under the “Make in India” initiative and increasing applications for E-beam cables in renewable energy and EV sectors present significant growth opportunities. With its innovative solutions, robust financial performance, and focus on quality, Quadrant is well positioned for sustained growth and offers a promising investment opportunity, Ventura Securities said in its IPO note.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 800pts; Financials, Oil, Metal, Pharma climb over 1%; SMIDs higher

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Garden Reach shares gain 5% on posting Q3 results, PAT up 11%, rev up

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Chennai Petro, HEG, Nuvama among top MF buys in Dec quarter; tech view here

Power grid

Power Grid share price slips 4% on weak Q3 performance; details here

chemicals

Tata Chemicals hits 52-week low on Q3 loss, weak margin; analysts cautious

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends NSE listing BSE stocks stock market rally IPOs Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon