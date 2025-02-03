Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India; Trump's tariffs in focus
Markets Today LIVE: The mood in the market is likely to remain cautious, as a trade war brews in the US, and investors keep an eye on macroeconomic data, and December quarter results from India Inc
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, February 3, 2025: While the measures announced in the Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Februrary 1, are expected to lend strength to a sagging economy and move India towards the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2027, in the short term, investors are likely to remain cautious. Other factors, including a brewing trade war in the US, policy rate decision by the Indian central bank later in the week, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors, are likely to drive momentum in the markets.
Apart from that third quarter results from companies, including Power Grid Corp, and Divi's Laboratories, among others, along with Final January Manufacturing PMI data of India, China, the US and the UK, will also be on investors' radar.
In that backdrop, at 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,380.50, around 170 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
Separately, FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the FY26 Budget had reinforced the foundations that would guide the country’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat, having outlined clear destinations in certain parameters. READ MORE
Following the Budget announcements that aim to support consumption while maintaining fiscal discipline, the ball is now in the central bank’s court to stimulate sluggish economic growth. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to reduce the policy repo rate for the first time in almost five years, according to all respondents except Yes Bank in a Business Standard poll of 10 participants. The respondents anticipate a 25-basis-point (bp) rate cut. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the market's reaction to the Union Budget was overall neutral. But, the income tax breaks announced in it may give a fillip to consumption and this could be good for sectors like FMCG, automobiles and domestic tourism. READ MORE
That apart, an escalation of trade war between the United States (US), Canada, Mexico, and China could increase the threat of dumping of goods to India, experts have warned. New Delhi is in wait and watch mode as US President Donald Trump unleashed a 25 per cent tariff on imports on Canada and Mexico, and a 10 per cent levy on Chinese imports. These tariffs will take effect from Tuesday. READ MORE
In other news, the basis of allotment of Dr. Agarwal's Health Care's initial public offering (IPO) (mainline) and Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO (BSE SME) will be finalised today.
Elsewhere, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were lower on Monday after US President Donald Trump levied tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China over the weekend.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.99 per cent, while the Topix lost 1.85 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.43 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq traded 2.64 per cent lower.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was trading 0.52 per cent lower.
Separately, stock futures in the US tumbled Sunday night to kick off a new trading month, as investors weighed the new US tariffs on goods from key trade partners.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 463 points, or 1 per cent. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.6 per cent, while Nasdaq-100 futures lost 2.1 per cent.
8:15 AM
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to reduce the policy repo rate for the first time in almost five years, according to all respondents except Yes Bank in a Business Standard poll of 10 participants. The respondents anticipate a 25-basis-point (bp) rate cut.
The RBI will announce its policy review on February 7. The domestic rate-setting panel has kept the policy repo rate unchanged for the last 11 consecutive meetings after raising it by 250 bps between May 2022 and February 2023. The last rate cut was in May 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Made sure we're ready for 'Make in India, for the world': FM Sitharaman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the FY26 Budget had reinforced the foundations that would guide the country’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat, having outlined clear destinations in certain parameters.
“It is a Budget in which we are strengthening our foundation. It is a Budget in which we are driving towards an end destination (developed India). It is a Budget that recognises the contribution of democracy, the demographic dividend and making sure that people are given due recognition,” Sitharaman said in an interview with Business Standard.
On the risks of financialisation highlighted in the Economic Survey, Sitharaman said in a growing economy like India, she was not concerned about it. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Almost all of govt borrowing going for asset creation: FM Sitharaman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A day after presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to Ruchika Chitravanshi, Asit Ranjan Mishra & Nivedita Mookerji on issues ranging from the theme of the Budget to income tax relief and challenging geopolitical environment. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, 10% on China
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump unleashed the first salvo of his tariff war, with general levies of 25 per cent on Canada and Mexico and 10 per cent on China — the start of a wave of promised trade barrages against foreign allies and adversaries alike. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The after-Budget playbook: The six-month rocket fuel for market gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: If history is any guide, equity market investors have seen rewarding six-month returns following the Union Budget. Over the past 10 Union Budgets (excluding vote-on-account Budgets), the benchmark Nifty has gained an average of 8.2 per cent in the six months after Budget Day. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 3: Divis Labs, GR Infra, Aarti Ind, VST Tillers, HFCL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Earnings today: Aditya Birla Capital, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Barbeque-Nation, Divis Laboratories, Power Grid Corporation of India, NLC India, Castrol India, Gland Pharma, DOMS Industries, Dredging Corporation of India, Gateway Distriparks, General Insurance Corporation of India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HFCL, Jyoti Structures, KEC International, KPR Mill, Paradeep Phosphates, Poly Medicure, Premier Energies, Shalby, Shankara Building Products, Stove Kraft, Tata Chemicals, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, and Welspun Enterprises are set to announce their quarterly earnings on February 3. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 84,480
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 84,480 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump tariffs; Nikkei; Mfg PMI; Budget 2025; RBI
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The impact of Budget 2025, Trump’s tariffs, and weak global markets are likely to influence Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, today. At 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 173 points lower at 23,382, indicating a potential gap-down start for the markets. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets drop after Trump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:45 AM IST