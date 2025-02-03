Business Standard

Exports, new demand orders power manufacturing PMI to 6 month high in Jan

The PMI figure, released by HSBC and compiled by S&P Global, stood at 56.4 in December

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that both domestic and export demand remained strong, supporting new order growth | Photo: Shutterstock

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Following a moderation in growth during December, Indian goods producers started 2025 on a strong note, according to a private survey released on Monday.
 
Fueled by the steepest upturn in exports in nearly 14 years and a sharp rise in new orders—the fastest since last July—the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a six-month high of 57.7 in January.
 
The PMI figure, released by HSBC and compiled by S&P Global, stood at 56.4 in December.
 
A reading above 50 in the index denotes expansion in activity, while a figure below 50 signifies contraction.
 
“Cost pressures retreated to their weakest in 11 months, but selling prices rose solidly amid buoyant demand. Meanwhile, business confidence strengthened. January data also showed a pick-up in buying levels and record job creation,” the survey stated.
 

The survey attributed the rise in new orders to stronger domestic demand and a surge in international sales. Global demand for Indian goods strengthened in January, with panellists noting gains from across markets. Notably, the rate of expansion in new export orders was the strongest in nearly 14 years.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that both domestic and export demand remained strong, supporting new order growth.
 
“The employment PMI suggested robust job creation in the manufacturing industry, as the index increased to its highest level since the series was created. Input cost inflation eased for a second month, reducing pressure on manufacturers to raise final output prices,” she added.
 
The survey also noted that companies turned more optimistic about output prospects, with nearly 32 per cent of firms forecasting growth and just 1 per cent expecting a decline.
 
“According to panel members, buoyant underlying demand, better customer relations, favourable economic conditions, and marketing efforts all bode well for growth prospects,” the survey stated.
 
Employment and supply chain trends 
On the employment front, the survey noted that strong sales and positive forecasts prompted companies to recruit additional workers at the start of the fourth financial quarter. The extent to which employment expanded was the greatest seen in nearly 20 years of data collection.
 
“Indian manufacturers also accelerated the rate of input purchases. January’s upturn was the strongest in three months and sharp by historical standards. Firms successfully lifted inventories as suppliers delivered materials in a timely manner. Vendor performance improved to the greatest extent in eight months, while the accumulation of input stocks was the fastest since October 2024,” the survey noted.
 
 

Topics : Manufacturing PMI PMI Indian Economy

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

