Stock markets likely to open flat; IT firms in focus amid US visa hike

India's equity benchmarks may open little changed on Monday, following last session's profit-booking, with attention on information technology stocks after the US introduced a new $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,334.5 points as of 08:03 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Friday's close of 25,327.05.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that companies would now be required to pay higher fees for H-1B worker visas. Last year, 71 per cent of the approved H-1B beneficiaries were Indians.

India's $283 billion IT sector, which generates about 57 per cent of its total revenue from the US, has long gained from American work visa programmes and outsourcing of software and business services.