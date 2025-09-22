Stocks to Watch today, Sept 22: IT stocks, Oil India, SCI, Ola Electric, Vi

Stocks to Watch today, September 22, 2025: Indian equities are expected to open lower on Monday amid mixed global cues and after US President Donald Trump imposed a higher Indian equities are expected to open lower on Monday amid mixed global cues and after US President Donald Trump imposed a higher $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas as a one-time payment. At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 77 points at 25,335.

Globally, Asian markets were mixed as China kept its loan prime rates (LPR) unchanged for the fourth month in a row, even after the US Federal Reserve lowered its rates by 25 basis points last week.

At the last count, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.10 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.42 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.69 per cent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.43 per cent.

Track Stock Market Live Updates On Friday, all three Wall Street indices ended higher. At close, the S&P 500 was up 0.49 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.72 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.37 per cent. Key stocks to watch today, September 22, 2025: IT stocks: Shares of IT firms will be in focus after Trump imposed a $100,000 one-time fee on new H-1B visas. Vodafone Idea share price: The telecom operator has been slapped with a tax penalty of ₹6.47 crore by the Central GST office in Ahmedabad. RailTel Corporation share price: The company won a ₹18.06 crore work order from Dredging Corporation of India to provide seamless offshore internet for DCI vessels and ICCC.

PNC Infratech share price: The company secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Bihar State Road Development Corporation for the construction of a high-level bridge and approach road in Bihar. Shipping Corporation of India share price: SCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL to jointly build and operate a fleet that strengthens India’s shipping capacity and energy security under Atmanirbhar Bharat. 360 ONE WAM share price: The company along with TIMF Holdings, invested ₹140 crore in Rubicon Research during a pre-IPO funding round. Adani Group shares: The group is reportedly pushing for accountability against Hindenburg Research, whose allegations in 2023 wiped out nearly $150 billion in market value before being dismissed by regulators.

ONGC / Oil India share price: State-run explorers ONGC and Oil India are planning to launch a ₹3,200 crore stratigraphic drilling campaign in unexplored offshore areas early next year. NTPC share price: The company is eyeing overseas uranium assets to secure fuel for upcoming nuclear projects, according to reports. Hero MotoCorp share price: The two-wheeler major expects the ongoing festival season to be “one of the best” in terms of sales, reinforcing leadership in the two-wheeler segment. Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE) share price: The company signed a $62.44 million contract with a Hamburg-based firm for four hybrid multi-purpose vessels.

Ola Electric share price: The company is scaling up production and inventory to halve vehicle delivery times from 12–14 days ahead of the festive season. Hyundai Motor share price: The company projects electric vehicles (EVs) to account for 60 per cent of global sales by 2030, out of an estimated 5.55 million units. MRF share price: Around 800 workers at the Wimco Nagar plant in Thiruvottiyur are on indefinite strike, halting production due to disputes over insurance premium payments and apprentice hiring policies. Eicher Motors share price: Royal Enfield has partnered with Flipkart to sell its entire 350cc motorcycle portfolio online.