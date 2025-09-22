VMS TMT IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

VMS TMT IPO allotment today: The share allotment of VMS TMT’s initial public offering (VMS TMT IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 22, 2025.

The public offering, valued at around ₹148.50crore, received solid demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹94–₹99 per share, with a lot size of 199 shares, the issue was subscribed 102.26 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 227.09 times.

This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 120.80 times and 47.88 times, respectively.

After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the VMS TMT IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

How to check VMS TMT IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com

Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check

Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.

Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 3: Enter the Required Information

In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.

In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘VMS TMT Limited’.

Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click 'Search'

Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: View the Allotment Status

The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.

If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.

Check VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Online on Registrar’s Website – Direct Link

Investors can also check the allotment status of the VMS TMT IPO by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies:

Check VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Online on NSE

Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting: