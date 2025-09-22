Home / Markets / News / Stock to buy today, Sep 22: Here are three stocks recommended by analyst

Stock to buy today, Sep 22: Here are three stocks recommended by analyst

Sammaan Capital has shown impressive strength since the beginning of September and, in the latest week, has confirmed a bullish reversal breakout from an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern

stocks to buy today
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:13 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – Sammaan Capital (SAMMAANCAP)  View -   Bullish  Last Close – ₹143

The stock has shown impressive strength since the beginning of September and, in the latest week, has confirmed a bullish reversal breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern. This breakout is well-supported by robust volumes and a strong bullish candlestick formation, adding conviction to the move. Further, a bullish crossover between the 89-DMA and 200-DMA has been observed, reinforcing the positive momentum and suggesting the potential for sustained upside in the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY SAMMAANCAP around ₹143 - ₹141 | SL: ₹135 | TGT: ₹160

NSE Scrip – (Phoenix Mills) PHOENIXLTD  View -   Bullish  Last Close – ₹1,628

After marking an all-time high near 2050 levels in July last year, prices consolidated within a broad descending triangle pattern. Over the past year, the stock repeatedly faced resistance along the descending trendline, but has now successfully broken out on the upside, indicating a strong reversal. Adding to this, the daily chart also highlights a Cup and Handle bullish breakout, with prices moving decisively above the 200-day SMA. With this confluence of bullish patterns and key technical confirmations, we anticipate a robust upside in the stock, turning the overall outlook strongly positive.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY PHOENIXLTD around ₹1,628 - ₹1,620 | SL: ₹1,588| TGT: ₹1,710
 

NSE Scrip – Great Eastern Shipping Company (GESHIP)  View -   Bullish  Last Close – ₹1,054

On the weekly chart, prices have confirmed a Cup and Handle bullish reversal breakout, supported by strong volumes and a robust bullish candlestick formation. On the momentum front, the weekly RSI (Relative Strength Index) smoothened indicator has moved past the 60 level, signaling a pickup in positive momentum and strengthening prospects of further upside in the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY GESHIP around ₹1,054 - ₹1,045 | SL: ₹990| TGT: ₹1,175
 
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund: Running with the bulls, holding the reins

Premium

Stagecraft of capital: Mkt marionette FPIs pull strings on consumer, power

Premium

Street signs: Vix hits snooze, IPO stampede, and Damani's double down

Premium

Maruti Suzuki India burns rubber, leaves key rivals in its rearview

Wall Street week ahead: US housing shares shine as Fed restarts rate cuts

Topics :S&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyStocks to buy todayNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYStock callsstocks technical analysistechnical analysisGreat Eastern Shipping CompanyPhoenix MillsMarket technicals

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story