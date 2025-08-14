These 3 stocks are must-haves in your portfolio, suggests Religare Broking

The past five sessions have been a roller-coaster ride for market participants, but we are witnessing noticeable strength in select pockets across sectors. We maintain our view that sustained trade above 24,600 on the Nifty could pave the way for further recovery, with the immediate hurdle at 24,800 and the next at 25,000. Traders are advised to align their positions accordingly, giving preference to index majors and large midcap counters for long trades.