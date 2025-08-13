Last day! Bluestone Jewellery IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, GMP nil

Bluestone Jewellery Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery manufacturer Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is set to close today, August 13, 2025. The mainboard public issue, which opened for bidding on Monday, August 11, has received a muted response from investors so far.

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Bluestone Jewellery IPO has received bids for 33.75 million shares against 16.51 million shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of only 2.02 times till 2 PM on third day of bidding.

The highest demand for the public offering came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed the portion reserved for them by 3.22 times. This was followed by the retail investors category subscribing 1.08 times of the portion reserved for them. However, the portion reserved for non-institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked only 41 per cent.

Bluestone Jewellery IPO GMP Check Regaal Resources IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, Bluestone Jewellery shares were trading flat at ₹517, which is the upper end of the price band of ₹491 to ₹517. Bluestone Jewellery IPO details Bluestone Jewellery aims to raise ₹1,540.65 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 15.9 million equity shares worth ₹820 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.9 million shares worth ₹720.65 crore. Accel India, Saama Capital, Kalaari Capital, Iron Pillar, and Sunil Kant Munjal (and other partners of Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures) are the selling shareholders, according to the RHP.

The public offering is available with a lot size of 29 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot with an investment amount of ₹14,993 (at the upper end of the IPO price) and in multiples thereof. As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for Bluestone IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Monday, August 18, 2025. Bluestone Jewellery shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.