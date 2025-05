Stocks to buy: City Union Bank, Sunteck Realty among top picks by analyst

Nifty view:

Nifty fell for the third consecutive session with a loss of 261 points or 1.05 per cent to close at 24,683. Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices closed on a weak note with a bearish “Engulfing” candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The breadth of the market turned weak with Nifty closing below its 5-day EMA for the first time after 8th May 2025. Indian Market seems to have entered the profit booking phase.

Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Next, supports for the index are seen at 24,494 and 24,378. On the upside, the 24,800-24,900 band could offer resistance.

Stock recommendations:

Buy CUB CMP: ₹194 | Target: ₹218 | Stop-loss ₹170

The City Union Bank stock has broken out from a symmetrical triangle on the weekly chart. The stock price is hovering near its 52-week and all-time highs. Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Weekly RSI is placed above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is placed above the equilibrium and signal line. The stock price has started forming a higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart.

Buy Sunteck Realty | CMP: ₹417 | Target: ₹450 | Stop-loss: ₹399